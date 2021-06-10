One-day event planned with many of past celebration’s features
Farmington Dew Days has been a mid-June tradition in the city for many years, but this year the annual community festival is moving to September.
Dew Days and Farmington Rotary have been working the past several months on a plan, which is to have a one-day event Saturday, Sept. 18, in downtown Farmington.
The event will include food, music, kids games and many of the events that have been featured in the past.
“This year will look a little different, and we can’t wait to show you what we have in store,” the committee said. “We are focused on offering a wide variety of family-friendly games, prizes, food vendors and nighttime entertainment.”
Among the other events during the September festival will be the Medallion Hunt, Kiss the Pig, Police vs. Fire Tug of War, Bags Tournament, Rib Cook-Off, and “Beer, Booze & Bingo.”
“We’ve included a wide variety of events that will bring families and businesses to our town,” organizers said.
One of the big efforts underway is to encourage local businesses and organizations to plan a kids game during Farmington Family Fun Time that will be downtown.
Businesses must provide their own game, volunteers and prizes. The businesses can bring business signs, merchandise, fliers, in addition to the game for the booth. Each business will have a designated spot downtown to showcase their business during Farmington Family Fun Time from 1-4 p.m.
“We are trying something new this year since we are not doing a parade, but still want to have plenty of games, prizes and treats for the kids,” organizers said.
Entertainment this year will include Koo Koo Kanga Roo and Tricia & the Toonies in the afternoon, especially geared toward families with young children.
The nighttime entertainment will include the band Shirts & Skins in the beer garden.
The official schedule will be announced closer to event date.
The event is also seeking monetary and in-kind sponsors.
“Our community businesses and local volunteers are essential to the success of Dew Days and this year is no exception,” organizers said.
The sponsorship levels this year are:
Silver Sponsor: $250 with a logo featured on website and social media, plus two Dew Days buttons
Platinum Sponsor: $500 with a logo featured on website and social media and event volunteer T-shirts, plus four Dew Days buttons
Gold Sponsor: $1,000 with logo featured on website and social media and event volunteer T-shirts, plus a designated spot/booth at the Farmington Family Fun Time (no game/prizes required), banner at event all weekend, logo printed on event signs and advertisements and six Dew Days buttons
Premier Sponsor: $2,500 with logo featured on website and social media, printed on event volunteer T-shirts, designated spot/booth at the Kids Carnival (no game/prizes required), banner at event all weekend (provided by your business), logo printed on event signs and advertisements located on stage, business recognized during performance and 10 Dew Days buttons.
For more information or to discuss custom sponsorship opportunities, contact Jenna Pellicci at jjpellicci@gmail.com.
Farmington Dew Days is a nonprofit 501(c)3.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
