The 2021 Farmington Dew Days festival was condensed to a one-day summer celebration held Saturday, Sept. 18, in downtown Farmington.
Check out photos that showed neighbors gathering to soak in fun at the end of summer.
The community cheered on Farmington High School bands as youth musicians showed their talent and displayed showmanship outside the Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington. The student band majorettes directed the band of musicians who played brass instruments and percussion, including the drumline that stood up high on a platform. Farmington High Color Guard team entertained the crowd with visual colors and showmanship.
Farmington High School choir members delighted children and volunteered to give back with children's face painting and helped lead community karaoke outside in the community green space behind Homestead Church. Children selected a favorite song to sing during karaoke while proud parents captured the moments with smartphone videos.
Live music entertained adults and youth and a puppetry stage group offered children messages about the importance of recycling in a fun stage performance.
Families and neighbors gathered to socialize after the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Pastor Karen Evenson of Faith Methodist Church in Farmington was crowned as queen in the fun-loving tradition of Kiss the Pig. This is an annual fundraiser for the Rambling River Center senior programming.
Farmington Dew Days committee put together a large setup of 10 food trucks that served diverse sweet and savory entrees. Residents and families gathered for bites to eat at a large group of picnic tables.
Dozens of volunteers and local businesses gave time and resources to support the 2021 Farmington Dew Days celebration.
