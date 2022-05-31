Clifford Larson American Legion Post 189 Commander Doug Taube led the Memorial Day program. He spoke about the work of the Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network volunteers and how they support area veterans and veterans' families.
The Farmington VFW Sypal/Lundgren Post 7662 and the Clifford Larson American Legion Post 189 hosted a large community turnout on Memorial Day and the guest speaker was Colonel Jeff Ylrick.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Hugh Swift shared a thoughtful speech about the history of the U.S. flag in a special tribute in the ceremony at Corinthian Cemetery in Farmington.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Farmington High School Wind Ensemble student musicians performed four patriotic songs under the direction of Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska.
The Clifford Larson American Legion Post 189 Commander Doug Taube led the program. As the leader of the Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network, Taube shared how the nonprofit supports veterans and their families.
The Rev. Zack Claussen of Bethel's Rock Church in Farmington gave an invocation. The featured guest speaker was Colonel Jeff Ylrick.
Hugh Swift shared a thoughtful speech about the history of the U.S. flag in a special tribute.
