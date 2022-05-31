The Farmington VFW Sypal/Lundgren Post 7662 and the Clifford Larson American Legion Post 189 hosted a Memorial Day program with a large turnout from the community at the Corinthian Cemetery.

The Clifford Larson American Legion Post 189 Commander Doug Taube led the program. As the leader of the Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network, Taube shared how the nonprofit supports veterans and their families.

The Rev. Zack Claussen of Bethel's Rock Church in Farmington gave an invocation. The featured guest speaker was Colonel Jeff Ylrick.

Hugh Swift shared a thoughtful speech about the history of the U.S. flag in a special tribute. 

Farmington High School Wind Ensemble student musicians performed four patriotic songs under the direction of Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska. 

