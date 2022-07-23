Police, fire chiefs requests two positions
Farmington City Council engaged in a 2023 draft budget discussion during the July 11 work session held at city hall listening to administrative staff requests.
Chris Regis, finance director, said: “City staff clearly understands that the draft tax levy that is included is preliminary, and it will change before the city council considers both the preliminary and final tax levies for 2023.”
City administration followed council’s goals when it put together the first in-depth 2023 budget review.
The council priorities have led city staff to focus on work to improve business growth, community engagement and infrastructure support.
Regis added: “We share the current status of the draft budget to be transparent as we start discussion items with the city council as we plan for the future of our community.”
The city positions requested in the draft 2023 budget include:
• Farmington Police – two patrol officers
• Farmington Fire – two full-time firefighters
• City hall administration – one communications specialist and one grant writer
• Community Development – one community development specialist
• Fleet vehicle operations – one mechanic
“City staff has done an excellent job of submitting what they believe are the needs of their departments for the upcoming year,” Regis said.
If the staffing positions requested are not approved for 2023, the city will keep them for 2024.
Police requests
Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford requested the council add two patrol officers that would bring the police force from 25 to 27 officers.
Rutherford articulated how his department today has fewer police officers than the department employed in 2010. The law enforcement staffing shortage is placing a strain on all and this shortage is negatively affecting overall morale.
The chief gave context to the staffing shortage as he explained the reality of the police department and its veteran staff that comes with more hours of vacation time for staff who have this employment longevity.
Rutherford said he needs to make sure there are two patrol officers working around the clock, seven days a week. “We also need to hire in 2023 for 2024 departures, and there are not enough students in the police academy to cover open positions,” Rutherford said, adding this is a challenge facing police departments across the state.
Fire requests
Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad stated he would like to hire two full-time firefighters that could add to the duty crew and work 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The salary and benefit cost for each firefighter position comes in at $100,000.
Elvestad explained how the expectation for his fire crews are outlined that 30% of firefighters will respond to each fire and emergency calls.
The reality today, he said, is there is a shortage of paramedics, and unfortunately this translates to slow ambulance response times, he said. This means responding to fire and emergency calls falls on the firefighters, Elvestad said.
Farmington Fire duty crews responded to 370 calls this year. Elvestad shared of list of job duties that two additional firefighters could accomplish when not on calls.
Council Member Steve Wilson said based on data, 94 percent of paid, on-call firefighters are not able to respond during their own work hours with their jobs.
Staff is contemplating how they can improve the ability for firefighters to respond to calls during their other work hours.
Elvestad explained other fire departments are moving to full-time model, as happened recently with Eagan.
Elvestad said the department is not able to keep up with the increase in calls because the department does not have enough staff.
Other requests
Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio spoke how she would like to add one staff member in the planning department, likely to focus on GIS (Geographic Information System) work.
“We keep adding duties to our current staff,” she said.
City code enforcement is currently being contracted out.
“If we add a staff person, we can bring code enforcement back in-house,” DiMaggio said.
Currently, one staff person does all the GIS since the second GIS person in engineering resigned.
DiMaggio said there is new software that speed up the plan review at a cost of $100,000.
The city does not currently don’t have a public works director and this position will be hired in 2022.
Budget discussion
Farmington City Administrator Lynn Gorski asked the council if they were comfortable with the proposed 6% levy increase, and if they were all comfortable with adding the city staff.
Wilson noted if the council moved forward and added the proposed city positions that those additions would each cost $125,000, and that would mean an additional $1 million to the draft budget.
Councilmember Katie Bernhjelm reminded the council how she was concerned about the staffing additions at a previous June budget work session, adding there are positions that she would have prioritized over the three positions that the council decided to hire this year. Bernhjelm said she was not comfortable with the levy increase going over 6% and how she preferred the 2023 levy to either stay flat or cut a lot in areas to add city positions. Bernhjelm said the most dire need is to fill the officers within the police department.
Councilmember Nick Lien asked if city staff could rank the positions.
Gorski said she wanted to discuss the positions with all department heads and prioritize them as a team.
Wilson agreed that the council needs to fulfill the need for patrol officers, and he said there should be a priority to fill the community development positions.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt said that nothing happens without the proper city staff.
“We need the right amount of people and adequately staff across all departments,” Hoyt said. “Community development and police are not a point of conversation; we need those positions,” Hoyt said.
The mayor recommended administration keep the levy increase for the draft 2023 at 6% and make concessions elsewhere.
Both Wilson and Bernhjelm did not commit to a levy increase number. Both voiced caution and concern about the burden the potential increase places on taxpayers during these economic times.
At the end of budget discussion, administrator Gorski said the city can wait to hire a communications specialist, choose to contract the work out, or uses resources within the city to aid with communications.
“We could hire a grant writer or consult with a lobbyist to get infrastructure funding,” Gorski said. “We can contract a grant writer and pay them a portion of the amount rather than hire."
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
