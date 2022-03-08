McKnight urges hiring
assistant city administrator
Farmington City Council members discussed how to fill the city administrator position at the Monday, March 7, work session and opted to gather information about the possibility of hiring a search firm before moving forward.
City Administrator David McKnight will leave his role at the end of the week to start a new position in Dakota County government.
Assistant City Administrator Lynn Gorski, who was hired in August 2021, will assume the leadership role in the interim.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt outlined three options for filling the city administrator position, which the council will discuss at its Monday, March 21, work session.
Option A - Gorski would be interim city administrator and the city would post the vacancy.
Option B - Appoint Gorski as city administrator for a term to be determined.
Option C - Appoint Gorski as city administrator on a permanent basis.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said she thinks the best option would be to appoint Gorski as the interim city administrator, and post the position to see what candidates are out there while encouraging Gorski to apply.
Council Member Steve Wilson said even if Gorski is named city administrator after a hiring process, he said there is value in interviewing other people and seeing Gorski’s demeanor and temperament during the interview.
Wilson said: “I would prefer to hire Lynn rather after a three to six month interim and after that, the council can more formally evaluate her.”
Council Member Katie Porter said, “In light of the unique position that Farmington is in right now, I would opt toward Action B, and I say that because I am old school in my mind, if it is not broken, then don’t fix it.
“We have seen what she can do, then we can give her three months or six months here and say these are what are expectations, and this is what we would like to see,” Porter said.
Porter noted the city staff turnover in the past nine months, which has included the city’s finance director and community development director leaving in 2021 to join the city of Rosemount, and the human resource director and city engineer/public works director leaving after signing separation agreements in the past month.
“I am going to always want to retain a rock star over taking the time to look,” Porter said.
Bernhjelm said hiring a search firm is beneficial since the council does not have the ability to manage the process, it removes bias, pushes the council to ask good questions, and increases transparency.
“This is a city role, this is not private business, and at the end of the day we have to show residents we are thorough in our decisions that we are making,” Bernhjelm said.
Hoyt said: “I don’t think there is any downfall or negative to getting a firm and getting a recommendation to work with a few firms.”
City Attorney Leah Koch said the cost to hire a search firm to coordinate and manage the process may range from $15,000 to $20,000.
McKnight said he knows it is not an easy decision on hiring a successor and determining a search process. He said he recently went through a search firm’s 42-step process when he was hired by Dakota County.
“It is a lot of work, and the $20,000 to $25,000 you spend, I hope Dakota County thinks the money is worth it for me. A search firm will put candidates through the ringer and that is their job,” McKnight said.
Koch said the city does not need to seek bids before hiring a search firm. She said she can recommend some recruiting firms.
McKnight said a city administrator search process could take six months, which would include a re-write of the city administrator’s job role and duties.
Hire Gorski
The council could avoid a search process if it followed the recommendation of McKnight, who said during the last work session he will attend that the council should hire Gorski as city administrator.
“You have a candidate who is a rock star and that is the exact word to use, and I can tell you that she has a skill set that is way different than I imagined when we hired her, and she was my first choice,” McKnight said.
Gorski has been a part of the positive changes being made within the city, McKnight said. Prior to joining Farmington in August 2021, Gorski was human resources director for the city of Owatonna for nine years and served on the Lakeville Area School Board for two years.
“I am not making the recommendation for the short-term, she is the long-term solution,” McKnight said.
McKnight suggested another option would be to interview Gorski immediately and decide on her status after the interview.
McKnight also urged the council to fill the human resources director position as quickly as possible since Gorski can’t do everything.
“There are some big moves that have to be done administratively with staff – HR reworking, engineering – those hires should be made by the administrator,” Hoyt said.
Emotional rollercoaster
Sam DiMaggio, community development director, spoke at the work session about the heavy workload due to open city positions.
“This has been an emotional rollercoaster - this is stressful, right? We are all picking up other pieces and we can’t start hiring people unless they know who our leader is going to be,” DiMaggio said. “If I was looking for an engineering job and you didn’t have a city administrator, I would not consider you.
“All I am going to say is if you want to take another six to nine months, that is fine and I respect that, but note that all of us in this room as staff are picking up extra pieces all the time, and it’s a lot being down all these staff,” DiMaggio said. “I love working here but this is probably the most stressed I have ever felt by an employer ever, and I have been around a long time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.