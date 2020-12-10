Farmington council members recognized for their years of service

Larson, Donnelly, Craig thanked for their dedication to the city
Departing Farmington Mayor Todd Larson and council members Terry Donnelly and Robyn Craig were thanked during Tuesday’s meeting for their service to the city.
All three who have terms expiring at the end of the year were presented with plaques recognizing their years of service to the city.
For Larson and Donnelly that has been 21 years, while Craig has served on the council four years.
Larson has served as Farmington’s mayor for the past 12 years.
He will be replaced by Council Member Joshua Hoyt, who won a three-way race among current council members. Hoyt earned 53.43% of the vote after the Nov. 3 election, while Donnelly and Katie Bernhjelm had 24.66% and 21.52%, respectively.
“Those are damn tough shoes to fill,” Hoyt told Larson during the meeting.
Hoyt said Larson has meant so much to the community.
“Your ripple will be felt in the community long after your time is over on the council,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt said he has appreciated Larson’s commitment to the city and for giving the past 20 years of his life to the city.
Larson has long been known as an avid promoter of Farmington, especially the businesses.
He has closed every regular meeting of the City Council, and even other meetings with his encouragement that people frequent the businesses in Farmington.
That message has taken on a more important dimension amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to many restrictions and even closings of businesses for a time.
Larson said he came into office during a recession and is leaving it in a pandemic.
He made his announcement that he would not be seeking a fourth mayoral term prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March that turned city operations and most of people’s lives upside down.
“I want to thank my wife, Lena, and my children,” Larson said. “It isn’t easy to be the wife or the child of a mayor.”
He said they never had a peaceful meal when they were out at a restaurant. There were also many sacrifices of time spent tending to city matters, meetings and being the public face of a thriving suburban, but still small-town rooted city.
Larson said the city is in good hands, and he feels really comfortable with the transition to Hoyt as mayor after the first of the year.
“I am totally comfortable turning this over to you,” Larson said. “I am glad to call you my friend.”
Larson said being mayor has opened a lot of doors for him that wouldn’t have been open had he not put his name on the ballot 21 years ago.
He said he has developed many friends and friendships over the years.
Larson said there have been way more ups than downs.
He said he has appreciated all that city staff members have done.
“You make our job easy,” he said. “We make policies and decisions, but from (the city administrator) all the way down, they do an incredible job. They run the city, we don’t. The city is in good shape.”
Larson singled out the work of McKnight. He said hiring McKnight was one of the best things he and the council ever did.
“Your communication through the years has been incredible,” he said. “Thank you for your service and making my life easy.”
Larson said he could go on for hours talking about city.
“This has been an incredible 12 years,” he said before closing the meeting with another speech about shopping local.
Council members Hoyt, Bernhjelm and Craig thanked Larson for his knowledge, time, dedication, hard work and so much more. Donnelly did not attend the meeting.
Bernhjelm said she has learned so much from both Larson and Craig.
Craig said she appreciated Larson for being available for her many questions.
“It’s been a tough four years,” Craig said. “There have been a lot of issues that we have had to deal with.”
She said the experience has caused her to grow as a person and learn from each of the other council members.
Craig said she has applied to fill the open council seat that will be vacated when Hoyt moves over the mayor’s chair.
“This might not be goodbye for good, but goodbye for now,” she said.
Craig also praised McKnight for being a great mentor and leader.
“I thank you for all of your work and effort,” she said.
McKnight thanked Larson and Donnelly for hiring him when they were both serving on the council.
McKnight, who was an administrator in Rice County at the time and served on the Farmington City Council previously, said that it takes courage to run for the City Council, and that is courage that most people don’t have.
“It’s more difficult when it’s the town you grew up in,” McKnight said.
McKnight told Larson that he has left the city a better place than when he started.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
