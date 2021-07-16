Two council members, some residents supported the idea
After Farmington resident Kristy Rhoades submitted in May a Juneteenth proclamation for the Farmington City Council to consider for adoption, the council voted 3-2 to deny the request during a discussion at its June 7 public work session.
The issue was raised during the council’s regular June 21 meeting when two residents and two council members spoke in support of the proclamation, while Mayor Joshua Hoyt explained his perspective.
The proclamation asked for the city to declare June 19 as Juneteenth Day in the city of Farmington in an effort to “urge all citizens to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African-American history and in the heritage and nation of our city.”
Juneteenth marks the day – June 19, 1865 – when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect in 1863.
The proposed city proclamation said: “We acknowledge the role each citizen of Farmington needs to own in coming together for the purpose to deconstruct generations of systemic racism, so every person in Farmington can feel safe in our community and thrive.”
“We did converse about Juneteenth and it was 3-2,” Hoyt said during the June 21 meeting referring to the June 7 work session. “There are things that might be highly personable or deeply impactful for someone. It’s going to resonate differently, and for that I apologize. We did not have a majority to support it. …
“It is not taking anything away from the holiday. It’s not taking anything away from the date or the history of it.”
Council members Steve Wilson and Katie Porter and Hoyt were not in support of the Juneteenth proclamation.
After two residents spoke in support of the proclamation and their disappointment that the council did not adopt it, Hoyt said during council roundtable: “Inaction is action. I got nothing scripted. Inaction is action,” he said.
“I came to this community in 1989, we were probably 94 percent white at the time, it is 88 percent white now. It is a geographical, what’s the word I want to use, it’s a geographical disadvantage for us to try and pull in those from outside our community. Look at what has happened in the past 30 years. Since 1993 we have quadrupled in size. We have three times the number of people who moved here as who lived here in 1990.”
“Our job as policy makers and as community electeds is to make sure we have programs and opportunities available for all,” he said.
Hoyt said he is committed to working with residents of any race, religion, orientation or color.
He said he is willing to have conversations and has had difficult conversations about race with several residents.
“We are policy makers but we are advocates for change as well,” Hoyt said. “We are here to do whatever we have to do.”
Hoyt said that Farmington’s decision on the proclamation was prior to that of Congress and President Joe Biden declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 19 this year.
Those who spoke in support of the Juneteenth proclamation said they weren’t asking for a parade or an event, they were looking to raise awareness of the day’s significance.
Farmington resident Kyle Thompson said that after the city did not adopt a Juneteenth proclamation “perception is reality. This choice sent a clear message of exclusion. I am thinking there must be some valid reasons. Still too many no matter how valid the reasons may be, still going to fall short.”
Farmington resident Kelsey Jezierski said she was disheartened that the Juneteenth proclamation was denied by three of the five council members.
She said the goal of the proclamation was to bring the community together to support all residents and intentionally listening to what they have to share.
Jezierski said her reality and continued lived experience as a Black woman is that her words have less mean than her white husband’s.
She said she is going to continue to push against the overt racism seen and heard in the community.
“I will continue to push to make sure this community feels safe for everyone,” Jezierski said.
Hoyt said he hasn’t heard of any such issues in Farmington, but he’s willing to talk about how to address it.
He said has seen instances of racism in places where he has worked previously, and he said it is sickening and a gutting feeling.
Speaking in support
Council members Katie Bernhjelm and Joy Pearson spoke in support of the proclamation during council roundtable.
“As a City Council member and an elected official, it is important for us to be a voice for the minority members of the community who need to speak a little louder to be heard,” Bernhjelm said, reading from a prepared statement.
She noted that Juneteenth has had bipartisan support, which allowed it to become a federal holiday this year.
Bernhjelm noted that Texas was the first state in the U.S. to proclaim Juneteenth as a holiday 41 years ago.
She said after the proclamation was submitted to the Farmington City Council, she had to educate herself on the background of Juneteenth.
Bernhjelm said it is an opportunity for people to celebrate freedom from slavery and support the critical work that needs to be done to combat racism in our society.
She said a proclamation is the first small step toward understanding and unifying the country and even in our small community.
Bernhjelm said she is committed to listening and learning from all members of the community.
“I want to work with you to find more ways to create diversity and inclusion in Farmington,” she said.
Council Member Joy Pearson said her heart has been heavy since the council decided not to move forward with a Juneteenth proclamation.
She said she supported it so she could be an ally and a voice for others.
“I want to thank you for being here,” Pearson told proclamation supporters in the audience. “Your voices are heard. We do appreciate you being here. We need to find ways to do better. I don’t know if I can say any more. On a personal level I wish to do better.”
Apple Valley was one area community that approved a Juneteenth proclamation.
The proclamation noted the history of Juneteenth and said it “serves as a significant day of remembrance and acknowledgment of the history, freedom, culture, strength, perseverance, and achievement of the past, present, and future generations of the African American community.”
In proclaiming the day in the city of Apple Valley, the proclamation urged “all citizens to become more aware of the historical significance of this day and the ever-present need to ensure true equality for all.”
A Juneteenth event was held in Apple Valley that attracted many residents for food, music and dancing. The event also included time for the mayor Apple Valley to read the proclamation.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
