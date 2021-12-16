Farmington Mayor reports city infrastructure needs are long overdue
Farmington City Council adopted the final 2022 budget and net tax levy of 6.78% during the Monday, Dec. 6 meeting.
Chris Regis, city finance director, reported on the summary prior to the unanimous vote approval.
The taxable market value of the average residential Farmington property is set at $281,650. This is a 3.52% increase from the 2021 average residential property.
The current proposed 2022 tax levy amount would increase the city tax on the average property by $75 per year, Regis said.
“Keep in mind the values are one year behind and these are payable in 2022 values,” he added.
City staff have worked in tandem with the council to come together to discuss, develop, and revise the draft 2022 budget that began in May at many work sessions. The council adopted a preliminary budget Sept. 20, as state statute requires cities to certify a final property tax levy for the upcoming year to Dakota County on or before Dec. 28.
Farmington's city portion of the net tax levy for the 2021 budget was $11,268,554. This is compared to the 2022 proposed budget of $12,032,524, showing an increase of 6.78% in net tax levy.
The city council approved a projected 2022 tax levy of $12,032,524 that is the same amount as the preliminary amount approved Sept. 20.
General fund revenues
The city's general fund revenues continue to move in a positive direction reflecting a 9.5% increase from 2021.
Regis offered a summary of 2022 budget revenue items:
• Permit revenues reflect an increase of $219,624 due to an increase in single-family home construction and continued revenue from home remodeling projects such as new decks, kitchens and bathrooms.
• There was no change in Local Government Aid revenue from 2021. It will remain at the 2021 level of $105,587.
• Intergovernmental revenues also reflect a slight increases in Police and Fire State Aid revenues in 2022.
• Charges for Service revenue has increased primarily due to an increase in fire charges revenue.
• Investment income is estimated to increase by $12,500 in 2022 based on prior historical returns.
General fund expenditures
The staff and council have worked together to review, revise, and lower the overall levy increase.
The proposed 2022 expenditures are summarized:
• Administration – 2021 budget totaled $902,915 and the 2022 proposed budget of $1,099,249 that shows an increase of 21.74%
• Human resources – 2021 budget totaled $361,658 and the 2022 proposed amount of $402,112 that shows an increase of 11.19%
• Farmington Police Department - 2021 budget totaled $4,845,796 compared to 2022 proposed of about $527,810 showing a 8.96% increase
• Farmington Fire Department – 2021 budget totaled $1,435, 685 compared to 2022 proposed budget of $1,592,646 showing a 10.93% increase
City human resource costs
Regis said “All city budgets include an estimated human resource cost based on approved union contracts and estimates for employee benefits and workers compensation premiums. Union contract negotiations reflect two settled contracts and two currently underway.
“The city has been notified that we will receive a 5% to 6% increase in our health insurance premiums for 2022,” Regis said.
2022 budget human resources summary:
• The administration budget increased due to the addition of an assistant city administrator position that happened midyear of 2021.
• The police budget increased by 8.96% due to several small increases throughout the police budget, with the largest amount from the benefits line item, Regis said.
• The fire budget reflects an increase due to dollars included to address future station needs of the department and the replacement of tables and chairs that were in need.
• Purchase of three new lawn mowers for the parks and recreation department.
• The planned construction of Highway 3 and County Road 66 Roundabout planned for next spring.
• Funding increase for street maintenance of 96%.
The Debt Service funds budget provides funding for scheduled debt principal and interest repayment obligations, as well as ongoing trustee assessments, arbitrage and post-issuance compliance fees related to the city’s debt, Regis said.
The debt levy includes general obligation bonds and inter fund loans.
“The 2022 debt levy is 24.73% lower than the 2021 debt levy, and the decrease is due to the reduction in the debt service loans from the 2005C bonds and paying off debts related to the police station construction," said Regis.
“City council and staff also reviewed and revised the budget for other areas of the city, including special revenue funds, capital project funds and enterprise funds, and within these budgets the city continues to make progress to reach adequate funding levels in several areas, including pavement management, trail maintenance, building maintenance and fleet replacement,” Regis said.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said the city budget reflects the council's commitment to investing in city infrastructure that was long overdue.
“There were far too many categories that were not to sufficient funding levels, and I compliment my peers for staying true to our goals and priorities from the goals we set at the beginning of the year even though it is uncomfortable, we do have some home evaluations increase that are still happening to lessen that portion of it,” Hoyt said.
“Residents are going to see a significant amount of work and that is important to us,” he added.
Farmington residents will see infrastructure progress in the next year, Hoyt said. He noted the construction of a new roundabout planned at the corner of Highway 3 and County Road 66, and road work planned for Akin Road and Spruce Street, among other city projects.
