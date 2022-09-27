The Farmington area community is invited to come see the renovated Tiger Learning & Legacy Center from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 510 Walnut St., Farmington, at 510 Walnut St., Farmington.
The public can tour the remodeled and renovated building and enjoy live music with a chance to earn swag by competing in a scavenger hunt.
This building is the first district school built in 1913 and has served as a middle school, a high school and kindergarten, and more recently it has been known as the Instructional Service Center. It has housed Community Education programs, district office staff, the Farmington Food Shelf and other programs.
In the last few years the historic building has undergone extensive renovations and updates. With community input, the building received a new name, The Tiger Learning & Legacy Center.
The renovations included new paint, carpet, ceilings, along with lighting, and a new HVAC system to extend the life and usability of the space into the future.
One visible improvement to the property was the installation of an outdoor playground area that came from the generous donation of the Ames family, the district said.
“The blacktop courts which were beyond repair were replaced in 2020 with a new fenced in sport court suitable for basketball, pickleball and other activities,” the district said in a release. In 2021 the parking lot was repaired and windows and doors were replaced.
