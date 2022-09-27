Tiger Learning and Legacy Center open house invitation

 Image courtesy of Farmington School District

Open house offers music, scavenger hunt

The Farmington area community is invited to come see the renovated Tiger Learning & Legacy Center from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 510 Walnut St., Farmington, at 510 Walnut St., Farmington.

