Farmington residents will share feedback in 2021 survey
Discussion is reigniting in Farmington about building a new community recreation and athletic complex.
Civic leaders and city staff took part in a lengthy work session to discuss the viability of building a new parks and recreational facility at the 145-acre Jim Bell Park and Preserve north of 195th Street.
The Farmington Parks and Recreation Commission, a five-member advisory board, met Feb. 10 with city staff and the City Council to discuss the potential project.
Quality of life
“Parks and rec facilities are quality of life issues and if people want them, they will pay for them,” said Randy Distad, parks and recreation director.
In November 2016, the city offered a recreational facilities bond referendum that failed by a small margin.
A potential new athletic complex could offer youth and adult recreational options like an indoor and outdoor hockey rink, swimming pool, along with more ball fields and trails.
At its March 11 meeting, the commission will outline the project a letter of recommendation that will be forwarded to the City Council.
It is expected that a 2021 survey will gather residents’ opinions about their level of support for some kind of recreational facility. Before that, the city will continue to gauge what community support exists to use and pay for recreational amenities.
Depending on the survey results, residents may have the opportunity to vote in a 2022 bond referendum.
Council Member Terry Donnelly said he thinks this project would be a quality-of-life issue versus a cost and how the city will need to partner with the school district to discuss the possibility of ice sharing. Donnelly said he supports moving forward with talks about the project, but thinks leaders must be responsible and responsive to residents’ needs and wants.
Water park
The city of Farmington closed the city’s outdoor pool a few years ago due to an aging mechanical system that was too costly to repair.
“We have had some discussions and a water park is one of them,” said Laurie Suchanek, a parks commissioner.
Parks Commission Chair David McMillen, who has served on the commission since 2009, said the past bond referendum in 2016 failed due to the fact the park project encompassed too many bells and whistles.
“We want to keep this on the front burner, we do not want that Jim Bell park to be on the back burner or an afterthought, and maybe this time around if we approach it from a not what we want but what we need right now and build for the future,” McMillen said.
Park Commissioner Brian Tennant said surrounding cities’ water parks are crowded, and so he believes the community discussion is warranted.
“From my discussion, the reasons people were opposed to it last time was taxes, taxes, taxes,” Tennant said. He also cited traffic and property value concerns.
“So those being the primary objections we have talked about how there are a lot of new residents and a lot of new blood into the city and I think there is a stronger appetite for people to want to move forward with this kind of project,” Tennant said.
Enticing commercial
Council Member Robyn Craig mentioned a desire to move forward with a plan that could be built in stages due to the high cost for taxpayers.
Mayor Todd Larson said he supported moving forward a project that would offer “the best bang for the buck” and it could be done all at once.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said a recreation project could drive traffic to town, adding that a year-round facility, such as an ice rink, could gain more support.
Council Member Joshua Hoyt discussed rezoning land in the area in and around the Jim Bell Park to entice commercial businesses to build and locate nearby.
“If this goes through and we have this epicenter of entertainment, if we pull all this traffic in,” Hoyt said, families who would travel to town will need places to shop or eat lunch.
Distad said the 2008 planning and urban development plan has roughly 25 acres of land on the northwest corner near this park site that could be zoned commercial.
The city will need to talk with the school district about a potential partnership, Hoyt said.
“I would be careful about baby stepping your way, and I would put it out there and let them (residents) tell you it is not what you want, and if we make the decision upfront we are going to miss out on a big opportunity on the project,” Hoyt said.
“Our economy is so strong and the price of loaning money is slim to nothing and if we can’t make this work now in this economy, I am not so sure we are going to make this work in any economy in the future,” Hoyt said.
Larson said the community may be more at ease to support a new athletic park if they start seeing development in other parts of the city like the Vermillion River Crossings retail center.
