City signs separation agreement
with department head
The city of Farmington entered into a separation agreement with Katy Gehler who worked a dual role as the city’s engineer and public works director for the past five years.
The City Council approved the separation agreement during its Monday, Feb. 7, meeting.
Gehler’s resignation date was effective Feb. 7.
“The city and Katy Gehler are proposing to enter into a separation agreement and release of claims because we mutually desire to conclude the employment relationship in an amicable manner and to resolve any potential claims or conflicts,” according to council documents.
The standard separation agreement spells out the terms of the resignation, severance payments, insurance, and waiving of claims.
“The city thanks Ms. Gehler for her contributions to the organization and wishes her well in future endeavors,” said City Administrator David McKnight.
The city agreed to pay Gehler a severance payment of three months of salary, $36,655, a payment of accrued and unused vacation or other paid time off in the amount of $22,471, as part of the city’s personnel policy. This severance package will be paid on Feb. 25.
Another severance payment was paid for $3,172.10 for lost PTO (paid time off) due to COVID-19 and related staffing restrictions, and a loss of interest made on Gehler’s retirement contribution account due to an administrative error.
The city agreed to pay for three months of Gehler’s health and dental insurance with a lump sum payment of $3,971.
The standard separation agreement states there is no admission of wrongdoing or admission of liability by Gehler or the city of Farmington.
Gehler’s tenure with the city began in February 2017 when she was hired as public works director to take over when former director Kevin Shorzman left for another career opportunity. Prior to that, Gehler worked for five years for the city of Prior Lake as the public works and natural resources director. Gehler also worked as a city engineer for the city of Northfield.
In her role as city engineer, Gehler led the city department in engineering design, review and inspection services for private development and public infrastructure projects and utility construction.
As the public works director, Gehler led the city in its transition from weekly garbage city services to Dick’s Sanitation. Gehler also led city efforts to address a feasibility study for building a second water tower.
In the past year, Farmington city hall has seen movement in administrative leadership roles. During the summer of 2021, the former Farmington community development director and finance director moved on to other positions and longtime former parks and recreation director retired.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
