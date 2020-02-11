Farmington City Council gave verbal approval for city staff to move forward and review an installation of Hy-Vee Aisles Online lockers in downtown Farmington.
The West Des Moines grocery giant Hy-Vee offered a potential contract to install 16 refrigerated and freezer lockers somewhere in downtown Farmington.
The kiosks may benefit seniors or residents who live in downtown Farmington and do not have transportation to travel and shop. The Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery service transports groceries and places the bags in red lockers for customers to pick them up on their time schedules.
Farmington City Council Member Joshua Hoyt shared the information with the council during a work session on Monday, Feb. 10, at city hall.
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight said he will look at the different options of installing the lockers in the downtown area.
“It is a value-added benefit for the community given our current situation with us losing our local store,” Hoyt said.
It is a value that can be used by municipalities and large corporations for people who don’t have the time to shop and basically go to Aisles Online and order and then you can go and pick it up with a little keypad,” Hoyt added.
Hy-Vee has contracts across the Midwest with large corporations and medical facilities that have installed the lockers for the convenience of employees.
The potential Farmington Hy-Vee kiosks will offer customers 16 refrigerated and freezer lockers. The red lockers stand 11 feet tall, eight feet wide and two and two and a half feet deep.
Hoyt shared how he took part in discussions with Scott Peterson who coordinates the Hy-Vee locker contracts. He explained the standard locker contracts usually cost cities or companies about $1,200 a month for about a two year-time period.
“I talk to Scott today and Hy-Vee is willing to put two lockers in our city at no charge for a time to be determined,” Hoyt said.
Farmington Mayor Todd Larson said “Basically, it is a no cost experiment.”
The council briefly discussed this proposal and gave verbal approval for McKnight and city staff to move forward and find space for the installation in downtown Farmington.
The downtown lockers could fill a need since the city’s only downtown grocery store closed in December.
The Cub Foods grocery chain stepped up a few weeks ago to offer Farmington seniors and residents free bus rides to shop at the Lakeville grocery store.
Farmington City Council Member Terry Donnelly asked if there would be any conflict of interest if the city makes this option open to residents.
The council agreed the city will be open to any competing grocery store chain that may offer lockers for Farmington grocery customers.
Hoyt said “It is an additional service for the time being until the store comes up, and they are willing to give us two of these units at no charge on their end.”
The details of the potential contract will be reviewed by city staff and the city attorney.
