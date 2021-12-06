City council to discuss how to fill vacant seat tonight
Farmington City Council Member Joy Pearson resigned from her appointed seat on the council effective immediately without notice Nov. 16.
In a letter dated Nov. 16 and addressed to Farmington City Administrator David McKnight, Pearson said: "It is with regret that I tender my resignation from the Farmington City Council, effective immediately."
"I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve on the board of this fine organization for the past 11 months, and I offer my best wishes for the continued success and phenomenal work being done for the community," Pearson said.
The City Council will discuss the options for filling the vacant seat during the council work session at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, prior to the regular council meeting at city hall.
Pearson was appointed in December 2020 to serve the remainder of Joshua Hoyt's council term that runs through Dec. 31, 2022. The council seat was vacated after Hoyt was elected mayor in the November 2020 election.
Pearson is founder and CEO of Finch & Daisy business consulting firm, which provides accounting services, project management, leadership and process improvement to companies large and small across the U.S.
The council has some options for addressing the vacancy. It could appoint someone to serve remainder of the term, it could have a special election this spring to fill the seat or leave it vacant until the November 2022 election.
The council will formally adopt a resolution to accept the resignation of Pearson during the Dec. 6 regular meeting at 7 p.m.
