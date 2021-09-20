Lynn Gorski is the new assistant city administrator at Farmington city hall who is committed to building relationships in this newly created leadership role.
Farmington City Council decided to hire a new assistant to alleviate some of the workload on the longtime city administrator David McKnight. Gorski began her tenure Aug. 16, after she held a leadership role as the director of human resources for nine years for the City of Owatonna.
“I just know I want to be there and become a resource for whatever the city administrator needs me to do for him, the city council and the residents,” Gorski said.
For now, Gorski is spending time learning all about the city and community and is overseeing the city’s IT department and overall technology, communications and two city liquor store operations.
“I am spending a lot of time building relationships, and I want to spend some time going to different businesses and introducing myself and getting to know the community,” she added.
As a native Minnesotan, she grew up in Rochester and makes a home in Lakeville today.
Gorski recently resigned from her seat as an elected public servant as she was entering her third year on the Lakeville School Board.
When asked what she learned from serving on the school board that she can bring into her leadership role, she shared a few thoughts.
“What I have learned is that it is so important to work together and have the conversations, and to talk about your differences and I think now there are so many times when people do not want to talk about their differences, but it is so important to have those open conversations and learn from each other,” Gorski said.
“Since there are a lot of different viewpoints out there, when talk about it together, both sides can learn from each other,” she added.
“It is hard when you make a decision and vote on something, you take in as much information as possible and hope you make the right decision, and you have to think about who you are making the decision for because with the decisions for the school district, it was for the students and staff,” Gorski said.
Not afraid to engage in tough conversations, Gorski said good communications can become a road to progress for any city. She admits she does not like to talk about herself, as she always prefers to listen.
“I feel that I am a good listener and I want to work on making sure people know the facts because it is really easy for someone to stand in front of the microphone during a public comment and make a statement that is not true, and maybe they heard it third hand and you know how that gets changed as the message gets passed along,” she explained.
Gorski and her husband Tim have devoted themselves to raising two college-aged children, and in their free time they enjoy cheering on local and college hockey teams. Tim works as the owner of a home-based business called Integral Hockey that fixes hockey sticks, and Gorski explained how this endeavor has been a great way to get to know the community.
Inspired to be a part of the future to see how Farmington grows and develops, Gorski has been busy learning and gathering information. “I don’t want to make any assumptions that Farmington and the way they do business, but the more I learn now the more efficient and effective I can be.”
“It is important for me to have a positive culture where I work and the team is very important to me, and it is important for me to have the people I work with know that I am there for them as a support and teammate,” Gorski said.
“We can get so much more accomplished when we work together and when we are working toward same goals,” she added.
Gorski looks forward to getting involved in the community and may join a civic group like Farmington Rotary Club or another group where she can help the city.
Today Gorski serves on the Southeast Service Cooperative Board out of Rochester that can be a resource for city and county government as well as school districts.
“One thing I am heavily involved with is the insurance side of it,” she said, as a former city HR director. She also serves on the Minnesota Health Consortium Board, a statewide initiative, and she recently resigned from the Greater Minnesota Coalition due to her career commitments to Farmington.
“What I like to do is to be on boards that benefit my employer and then I can have a say within an organization,” Gorski said.
Loving her shorter commute, she shares how exciting it is to be a part of seeing Farmington develop and grow in future years.
“There are a lot of opportunities in Farmington and there is a lot of new staff which I think is really unusual and it brings a lot of new excitement,’ she said. She wants to help promote the city council’s initiatives that include growing and diversifying the city’s tax base.
Touting how working for a city in this public servant career is her passion, Gorski said “I like to get to know people and build relationships, relationships are very important to me and to have good communication and let the residents know that they can contact me anytime that they have a concern because I am here.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.