Assistant City Administrator asks
“Are we pro-business?
The Farmington City Council heard recommendations for changes to the city’s development process during its Feb. 7 work session.
Among the proposed changes were to update the development packet, applications, guidelines, information related to city code and requirements, development application timelines, training for Planning Commission members, staff contact lists, and improve communication both internally and externally.
Assistant City Administrator Lynn Gorski and the council talked at length about the recommendations, which overall council members were happy with to move forward.
Gorski, who made a 360 review of the development process, also suggested changes to computer software to improve communication and make changes to Development Review Committee meetings.
She suggested the city needs to have the right players at the table and how the Development Review Committee meetings can be opened to outside customers.
Gorski said increasing communication and expectations with all stakeholders should be done with a pro-business tone.
Council members liked the idea of bringing people together, face-to-face and working to build trust that hold people accountable for the process.
Farmington Planning Commission
One recommendation was that city staff need to explain the expectations and ground rules to the community members who serve on Planning Commission, Gorski said.
“Are we pro-business and are we communicating to businesses and developers what staff recommends before Planning Commission meetings?” Gorski said.
Gorski said the Planning Commission meetings can be a wild card with late comments that appear to be surprises for developers.
“There needs to be better communication with customers and developers would like to see more industrial use zoning and they would like to see designing through comments and the scheduling timeline for inspections could be improved,” Gorski said.
Another suggestion that the council approved was to host a joint Planning Commission and City Council retreat, when they could work on communication and strategic planning, along with the vision of the city.
Gorski said city staff noted the Comprehensive Plan should be used as a road map and a guide in development, and the Planning Commission should mirror what the Comp Plan dictates and should follow that plan.
She said city staff recommended going over expectations with all boards and commissions.
The council asked if these changes could be communicated to past developers to let them know there are new policies in place.
One change that has already been implemented was to increase the city’s building inspections team by one full-time employee, which has greatly improved scheduling of inspections, Gorski said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.