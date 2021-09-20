48 percent of land in Farmington
remains agricultural
Farmington City Council and city staff will soon engage rural landowners to discover what their plans are for their farm and land that has farmed for generations within Dakota County.
If you fly a drone over Farmington, you could see how nearly 49 percent of land in Farmington is agricultural, and the city limits are about 15 square miles.
Currently, there is no opposition to the city reaching out to talk with landowners. There are no large companies wishing to relocate to Farmington or any corporations knocking on the city’s doors to build within the city limits.
At the last Farmington City Council work session, council and staff discussed moving ahead to conduct communication and meetings with landowners. The meetings will include city staff and representatives from the council.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said engaging landowners was a platform item when he ran for mayor.
Good planning work is being done at the city staff level, Hoyt said, and through the Met Council that ultimately aligns with the city’s Comprehensive Plan that is updated every 10 years and becomes the master guiding document for future city development.
Hoyt believes the missing piece in communication is the voice of the rural landowners in Farmington.
City staff work to plan with future development and the Comp Plan that serves as a foundation coincides with the other city plans like Farmington’s bike pedestrian plan, the downtown redevelopment plan and the city’s long-term vision along the Hwy. 3 Corridor Plan.
“All of these more localized plans we can delve into and in conjunction with the capital improvement plan, and the financial five and 10-year summary and ultimately they all feed into the Comprehensive Plan, and I felt like we were missing one piece. That is the voice from those whose land it is that we are talking about in all these plans,” Hoyt said.
Farmington City Council agreed engaging landowners would become a priority for this year in 2021 and ongoing. Most agricultural acres in the city is owned by a group of eight landowners in Farmington who have farmed the land for generations.
“We have to engage those whose property is involved in a set plan, and when you look at it (the land), you say who’s land it is and what are their (landowners’) thoughts?” Hoyt said.
“The city can learn about the landowners’ plans, their financial plan and what is the landowners’ long-term vision because it matters,” he said.
“It is their land to decide what they want to do with it, but the missing alignment I saw was if we don’t know what family A, B, C, D, E, F, and G want to do with their property over the next 10, 15 or 20 years, we are out of alignment with our Comp Plan.”
All the city’s long-term capital improvement plan, and financial summaries are based on a certain percentage of growth, Hoyt said.
“What if one of these landowners said that might be nice, but we are going to keep farming,” Hoyt said.
This information could become useful information to the city and its planning, Hoyt said.
“That could be on a small scale or a large scale, and it could dramatically change the long-term plan of the city, so we have to be on the same page,” he said.
“We need to understand what our responsibility is and to be an advocate, we need to be good partners in whatever way residents or businesses need us,” Hoyt said.
If a rural landowner reveal they are looking to parcel off part of their land in the future, that could become useful information for city staff that works on planning and economic development.
For example, the recent housing development called Vita Attiva that broke ground off Hwy. 50 and Pilot Knob Road in Farmington. This development continued due to communication with landowners, Hoyt said.
“This recent development required the acquiescence of an adjacent parcel of farmland,” Hoyt said.
When Farmington city staff look forward toward 2040, the council agrees the city can better plan by engaging landowners to share their plans, if known, for the next 20 years.
“At the end of the day, it is not our business, but we want them to know we are here to help you and assist you in whatever way is possible and best for your family,” Hoyt said.
“Good communication is going to build good relationships which we can assist each other, so when the times does come that they (landowners) know that we (the city) are an asset and can be an ally, and we are not going to be an obstacle for them,” Hoyt said.
If landowners communicate with the city that they are not open to selling land because of a certain way it will be developed, Hoyt said then it does not make sense for the city to zone it that way.
Sam DiMaggio, the city’s new community development director, has already begun some communications with landowners on a small level, Hoyt said.
“These conversations should happen in every community, regardless of what percentage of agricultural land a city has,” Hoyt said.
“It is important to know the individual needs of each one of those property owners, and, to me, it is a necessity, and we couldn’t be successful as a community without establishing or building of those relationships and establishing more communication because we want to continue to grow and honor those who continue to call Farmington home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.