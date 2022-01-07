The Farmington City Council discussed a draft of the city’s policy in response to a federal vaccine and testing mandate during the Dec. 3 council work session.
City Administrator David McKnight said the policy won’t be implemented until the U.S. Supreme Court determines if the federal mandate is constitutional.
McKnight explained that if the federal mandate is upheld there is a deadline of Jan. 10 when cities must ensure that employees who are not fully vaccinated wear face coverings indoors and when sharing a vehicle with another person for work purposes.
Minnesota cities with 100 or more employees would need to comply with the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requirements.
Prior to Jan. 10, cities have been asked to establish a policy on vaccination and testing for employees, determine the vaccination status of each employee, obtain proof, and establish a record keeping system for vaccination status, along with providing notice and information to employees about the ETS.
“All of this is contingent upon the decision made by the Supreme Court,” McKnight said. “While I wish the order of things would be been consecutive, our reality is the start date of the mandate is three days after the Supreme Court hearing.
“I have attached our draft policy, which is based off the draft that OSHA developed, while I know that this is not popular with some, it is the mandate that we must follow at this point,” said McKnight.
“I have shared with staff along the way on this issue and its progress, and I have not asked staff for proof of vaccination at this point, hoping that the Supreme Court will make a quick decision,” McKnight said. “I have informed staff that when I do ask for this information, I will need the required documentation in a very timely manner.”
City Attorney Joel Jamnik explained the situation that local governments are in now is completely in flux.
City volunteers, officials, and elected representatives all function differently in local government, Jamnik said, when compared with employers and employees within the private sector.
Further clarification will be necessary, he explained.
“The betting odds are at least 50-50 that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to throw out the whole thing in being excessive and outside the authority of the administration,” Jamnik said. “Nobody is doing anything in advance of the Supreme Court from an argument and decision other than getting ready.”
Council Member Steve Wilson said he thinks this is an unfortunate place now for the country, but he believes the city vaccine and masking is a good draft policy and has been put together with a good faith effort.
“I think we are more than shielded relative to other cities in how far we have come in this policy,” Wilson said.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said: “My hesitation overall is for us to go too far down the path until we get the Supreme Court’s ruling, and the reason I say that is that we could rework this document and refine it and challenge certain aspects of it through several hours of dialogue until we are all on the same page.”
The council agreed it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court decision is given.
“I don’t think we disagree that we are here to make sure our employees have a safe work environment, and not to make the decision bigger than it is,” Hoyt said.
Jamnik agreed this was a prudent way to behave now.
“My recommendation is to conform to the ETS and now there is not a mandate in place,” Jamnik said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
