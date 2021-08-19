Council members agree to move forward in positive manner
Farmington City Council members voiced frustrations, but agreed to move forward in a postive manner after a heated Aug. 2 work session stemming from council actions after its 3-2 informal vote denied a city Juneteenth proclamation.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt moved the communications item to the top of the agenda when Council Member Steve Wilson shouted about what he called fellow council members’ lack of teamwork and disrespect.
He took issue with Council Member Katie Bernhjelm’s prepared statement she read in regard to the Juneteenth proclamation during the June 21 council meeting.
Raising his voice and letting go of a few expletives, Wilson said: “That was extremely disrespectful, and it lacked every collaborative teamwork, … it took fair and reasonable discussion and threw it in the garbage.”
Bernhjelm’s statement during the June 21 meeting was followed by one from Council Member Joy Pearson and a longer address by Hoyt.
When Hoyt was finished at the June 21 meeting, he asked if anyone wanted to provide a rebuttal, and no one did. Bernhjelm said at the time, she would talk to Hoyt outside of the meeting.
Wilson said he thinks Hoyt and Bernhjelm still harbor bad feelings after last fall’s divisive mayoral election, but Hoyt and Bernhjelm said they have a good working relationship.
Wilson said he thought the two of them should meet with City Administrator David McKnight and the city attorney to “figure out how this is going to work from now until Dec. 31, 2022, because it ain’t working,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s shouting and language raised tension at the meeting that was also attended by members of the public who supported the proclamation, and precipitated McKnight to leave the room and come back with a box of tissues.
Hoyt said he did not have any problem or tension between himself and Bernhjelm.
“I respect the hell out of Katie, even though we have difference of opinions and we have both learned something from that night and we both could have done things differently,” Hoyt said.
Bernhjelm said she does not have any problem with the mayor and said the two spoke in a private phone call after the meeting and listened to one another to resolve differences.
Bernhjelm did communicate she believes the mayor’s comments about Juneteenth came across as defensive and argumentative.
“I am going to have differences of opinion with all four of you at some point during the time we will have served together, and I expect for us to have a one-off conversation to resolve those differences, and not to hash it out in the public setting because I think that is inappropriate and unfair to the public,” said Bernhjelm.
In response to the denial of the Juneteenth proclamation, Hoyt said: “This would be the worst thing we can do is to take action when there is no plan behind it.”
The mayor said the council does not have time for this kind of drama since the council’s charge is to act as policy makers.
Council Member Joy Pearson said: “I thought we went into this as five adults who can agree to disagree, and that has certainly not been the case because I have been ostracized for the last three months.”
Council Member Katie Porter said: “I am expecting and encouraging of differing opinions because it makes for a healthy and well-balanced team, but I am not, however, accepting of disrespect and disregard for condescending, unprofessional behavior amongst our team, and the reason that this is so important to me is that the culture of our council affects every facet of our city, and we are all struggling with division and confusion across our nation and unfortunately now in our own community now and we have to bridge that divide to realize we all make mistakes, but if we handle it with grace, dignity and respect we can find common ground to work together despite these different opinions.”
By meeting’s end, the council agreed to work together to make progress and to work to trust one another and improve council communication.
The mayor said the council can spend 15 minutes during each work session to air grievances and seek clarification that can lead to better communication. Hoyt said he as the mayor will work to fill in gaps with better communication, adding how any misunderstandings that took place have not been due to any ill intent or malice by anyone.
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
