Council will discuss water, solid waste rates
at Nov. 1 work session
Farmington City Council delved into the details of the draft 2022 budget during a recent work session.
Finance Director Chris Regis gave the council an update on the status of the capital project fund, special revenue funds, and enterprise fund budgets. The council approved the preliminary budget and will adopt the final levy and budget at the Dec. 6, city council meeting.
The council has been working on developing a draft budget since June and requested the finance director provide an update at the work session.
Capital Project Funds
Under the capital project funds are three funds, including the general capital equipment fund, cable commission fund and maintenance fund.
“The city maintains the General Capital Equipment Fund for the purchases of capital equipment using dollars from the general fund, such as police equipment, fire equipment, and vehicles benefiting the general fund,” Regis said.
The general capital equipment fund includes transfers in from the general fund that covers police equipment for $110,000, fire equipment for $25,000, police vehicles for $176,000, and general fund city vehicles for $199,000.
Two other funds under the Capital Project Funds are the maintenance fund that covers large scale maintenance and replacement costs budgeted for streets, trails, and facilities based on current capital improvement plans. The cost to combat Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) tree disease, and township road maintenance are budgeted in this fund, Regis said.
“Transfers in from the general fund include $650,00 for pavement management, $1350,00 for trail maintenance, $50,587 for building maintenance, $10,000 for EAB, and $9,000 for township road maintenance,” said Regis.
Enterprise Funds
Under the enterprise funds, the budget includes the city-owned liquor store fund, street lighting fund and the long-term plans created for water, storm water, sanitary sewer, and solid waste.
“The liquor (fund) is recovering from the effects of COVID-19 in 2021,” Regis said.
The downtown liquor store was recently relocated to the Farmington Mall off Highway 3. Liquor sales of $1,264,734 were down slightly from budgeted amounts as of Aug. 31, but the downtown store was closed for about six weeks during the store relocation. The Pilot Knob Road city liquor store comes in at 81.76% of budget amount with a total of $2,323,839 as of Aug. 31.
“The 2022 budget for the liquor operations reflects the improved sales figures for both locations,” Regis said. The liquor fund will make a $63,466 budget transfer to the general fund to cover administrative costs, payroll, human resources, finance, and administration.
The Liquor Stores Fund will transfer $75,000 into the Park Improvement Special Revenue Fund.
The city administrative team and leadership have created long-term plans for the sanitary sewer, solid waste, storm water and water funds, said Regis.
“These long-term plans include historical and estimated operating expenses, future capital investments, development fees, and the impact these factors will have on user rates,” Regis said.
The Street Lighting Fund also falls under the Enterprise Funds in the city 2022 budget. “The city owns and maintains streetlights primarily in the downtown and the Vermillion River Crossings,” Regis said. The remaining streetlights are owned and operating by the electric utility companies of Xcel Energy and Dakota Electric.
Special Revenue Funds
Three funds fall under the Special Revenue Funds that cover the Farmington EDA (Economic Development Authority), the Ice Arena Fund and the Park Improvement Fund.
The Dakota Broadband (DBB) executive director is accounted for in the EDA budget. As part of the interchange agreement, all human resources costs for the director are paid by the city and reimbursed by the DBB. For the 2022 budget, there is a budgeted transfer from the general fund to the EDA in the amount of $50,000.
Regis said the Ice Arena Fund budget has been prepared in a similar fashion year-to year, the 2021 adopted budget has the arena producing a slight surplus.
“The current proposed budget does not include fee increases for 2022; however, fee increases are being considered to be included prior to the final budget approval,” Regis said.
In the Park Improvement Fund, the fund accounts for the operations and activities related to the collection of park dedication fees earmarked for the construction and improvement of the city’s park and trail system.
Regis said, “For 2022, the fund (Park Improvement Fund) has budgeted costs of $157,500 with a transfer in from liquor operation proceeds of $75,000 and revenues of $36,600.”
The city council plans to engage in further discussion about the long-term plans for the sanitary sewer, water, storm water, and solid waste fees and rates during the Nov. 1m city council work session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.