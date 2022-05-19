Farmington City Council approves Vermillion Commons townhomes

A new townhome development called Vermillion Commons is taking shape off Denmark Avenue and west of Boeckman Middle School in Farmington.
The Farmington City Council approved the final plat and planned unit development during its Monday, May 16, regular meeting.
Developer Lennar proposes 76 new townhome units as part of the first phase of Vermillion Commons, a private townhome development maintained by a homeowners association.
Vermillion Commons, northwest of 220 Street West and Denmark Avenue, is west of Boeckman Middle School.
“The approved preliminary plat for Vermillion Commons proposes 276 townhome units over the 75.78 acres yielding 6.7 units an acres,” City Planning Manager Tony Wippler said. This calculation excludes the area of the property that will be an open space park.
Vermillion Commons is being developed as a PUD due to the use of private streets, and there will be a deviation with a side corner setback requirement, Wippler said.
City code requires a 25-foot setback on a corner and 15 feet is proposed with this development.
In addition to the 76 townhome lots, the final plat outlines 19 outlots, including Outlot A that is 56.17 acres for a future mixture of development, floodplain, and open space, as well as easements for four natural gas pipelines. Outlot B will be planned on 1.88 acres and will contain a stormwater facility. All remaining outlots consist of common areas around the townhome lots.
Eight-foot wide paved trails will be constructed along Denmark Avenue and 200th Street West to the extent of the first phase, Wippler said. Five-foot sidewalks will be installed on the south side of 218th Street West on the west side of Denton Avenue.
The Planning Commission reviewed and approved the application May 10 with a 4-0 vote.
