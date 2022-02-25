Work to focus on business growth,
community engagement and infrastructure
The Farmington City Council approved the same three priorities as last year and will continue to direct city staff’s attention to improving in 2022 and 2023.
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight summarized the priorities during the Feb. 7 regular council meeting, including work to improve business growth, community engagement and infrastructure.
“After hearing from each department about their priorities for 2022/2023 and how they fit into the previous priorities set by the City Council, a discussion took place about the priorities,” McKnight said. The council discussed them during its annual work retreat.
“The City Council discussed the importance of continuing to work on the priorities set for 2021/2022 which were business growth, community engagement and infrastructure support,” he said.
McKnight said threaded into the council priorities and staff work will be a prioritization of continued cultural improvements, importance of collaboration, and emphasis on process review and modernization.
“Business growth provides more amenities to residents and increases and diversifies our tax base,” McKnight said. “Community engagement engages residents to gather input, provide updates and work to encourage positive promotion of our community.”
Under the goal of business growth, city staff will to develop a community team approach to boost economic development.
“We will continue touchpoint efforts with all businesses and implement recommended changes to the city development process,” McKnight said.
The city staff has been working to complete meetings with major landowners to discover their future plans.
McKnight added how city staff will work with the Farmington Economic Development Authority, that is made up of all the council members, to monitor the progress of current and new businesses as part of the business retention initiative.
To boost community engagement, McKnight said the staff will encourage community input on city government items, including the upcoming 2022 Jim Bell Park and Preserve project ballot question on Nov. 8.
McKnight said the council and staff will continue to work with city, county, and regional boards and committees to improve community engagement, in addition to regularly providing updates on council priorities.
Other ways to improve community engagement include council members being involved in outreach events while “championing positive engagement across all community platforms,” McKnight said.
The council and city staff will work develop a communication plan to tell the city’s story, said McKnight.
As part of infrastructure support, the council will work with staff to develop dedicated financial benchmarks for capital replacements, infrastructure support, and facilities in the annual budget.
“We will develop a future city staffing plan for inclusion in the annual budget and financial plan, and implement the increased infrastructure funding with the 2022 street and trail projects."
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.