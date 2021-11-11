Residents can apply for eight
open seats on boards, commissions
Farmington residents who want to engage in city government can apply for one of eight openings on city board and commission seats.
Farmington Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission has two seats open. This commission is a three-year term from Feb. 1, 2022, until Jan. 31, 2025. The parks commission meet monthly at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday.
Farmington Planning Commission has three open seats. This commission is for a two-year term from Feb. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2024. The planning commission meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday.
Rambling River Center Advisory Board has two open seats for a three-year term. The board meets monthly at 5 p.m. on the fourth Monday.
Farmington Water Board has one open seat that is for a three-year term that runs from Feb. 1, 2022, through Jan 31, 2025. The board meets monthly at 5 p.m. on the fourth Monday.
Farmington residents selected must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and pass a background check. Members are paid a stipend of $30 a meeting annually of a meeting that is attended. The agreement is members must make meeting attendance a priority.
Applications are available at city hall or city website at FarmingtonMN.gov. For questions, (651) 280-6803.
The timeline to submit applications is 4 p.m. Dec. 6. City department administrative heads will review applications on Dec. 7 and 8.
Farmington City Council will interview finalists on Dec. 13. Background checks are due back by Dec. 15.
The council will appoint new residents to board and commissions seats in January and terms begin Feb. 1, 2022.
In September, the city of Farmington held a public hearing to discuss a revision in the composition of the Economic Development Authority after the council discussed the makeup at a work session.
In recent years, the EDA was comprised of two city council members and five residents.
The council agreed to change the EDA makeup. Now the EDA composition includes five city council members. The EDA terms coincide with the city councilmembers’ terms in office.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt recalled how the EDA had met four times in eight months and this attendance issue was brought up by city staff. There was not quorum for two of three EDA meetings this past summer.
Hoyt said he researched and reviewed the pros and cons of the different EDA makeup in the past. The only achievement the EDA accomplished in 2021, Hoyt said, were business visits by the Business Retention and Expansion group.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm, who has served on the EDA for a few years, stated the EDA is grossly underfunded. She said this underfunding limits the EDA decision-making authority.
Now that the full city council will be involved in the EDA, Bernhjelm said this will benefit the entire city.
Council Member Steve Wilson, who served on the council in years past, shared his feedback. Wilson said since 2004 the EDA has had a few different makeups, but he thinks this model where the entire city council is serving on the EDA makes the most sense.
Wilson stated he thinks the city council has not been as assertive as it could in terms of economic development, and now the council can align the EDA work with the city council priorities.
Bernhjelm said this change will bring more visibility to what the EDA does on a monthly basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.