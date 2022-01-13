The Farmington City Council agreed to appoint Nick Lien to serve the one year remaining on a vacant council seat after interviews with eight candidates Monday, Jan. 10, at city hall.
The eight residents who applied for the seat were: Mark Buetow, Steven Estebo, Eric Jezierski, Lerew Kaas, Karl Koester, Nicholas Lien, Apee Ojulu Ochudho and Frank Siegler.
The council seat became open when former Council Member Joy Pearson resigned Nov. 16 from the appointed seat. The council agreed to appoint someone for the one year remaining on the term as opposed to leaving the seat vacant until the Nov. 8 election.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm could not be attend the meeting after testing positive for COVID-19.
Bernhjelm told the remaining three council members that it should proceed with the appointment process without her.
After Mayor Joshua Hoyt and council members Katie Porter and Steve Wilson discussed the candidates’ qualifications and how much time would be needed by city staff to bring that person up to speed on all city issues ahead, the council decided it would be better to fill the seat than to leave it open.
Lien is scheduled to be appointed and sworn in as a new council member during the Tuesday, Jan. 18, City Council meeting.
