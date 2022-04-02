Former Assistant City Administrator Lynn Gorski was appointed as the city’s new administrator by the Farmington City Council during the March 21 council meeting.
Gorski follows former City Administrator David McKnight who submitted his resignation after more than 10 years with Farmington in February.
Gorski worked as the human resources director for the city of Owatonna for nine years before she began working for Farmington in July 2021. She has been overseeing
liquor operations, communications, information technology, and administration staff. She currently resides in Lakeville.
“Lynn has clearly earned the trust and respect of all city staff, as well as the council and the mayor,” said Councilmember Katie Bernhjelm. “We’re very excited to have her in place, and continue to move the city forward in the positive direction that she’s already doing currently.”
“It wasn’t just partial support of city staff, it was 100%. There was not one person on city staff that I talked to that was not in full favor of Lynn,” said Council Member Nick Lien.
“I want to thank council for the opportunity to serve the city of Farmington. I appreciate David McKnight’s leadership, and all the trust and support from council and city staff,” Gorski said. “I’m excited to start as the city administrator with the great team that we have in place. Thank you.”
McKnight said Gorski is an excellent choice to be Farmington’s next city administrator.
“In our time working together, she showed tremendous ability to lead the organization and bring an experienced level of local government to Farmington. I am thrilled that Lynn is the new leader and I look forward to her moving Farmington to the next level,” he said.
