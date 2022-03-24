Assistant Lynn Gorski hired
due to staff trust, leadership skills
The Farmington City Council unanimously appointed Lynn Gorski as the new city administrator after a brief work session discussion Monday, March 21.
Gorski has been Farmington assistant city administrator since she was hired by former City Administrator David McKnight last August.
Her duties have included overseeing the city’s IT department, technology, communications, and the city’s liquor store operations.
McKnight resigned as city administrator last week after taking a job with Dakota County government.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt led the discussion, with city attorneys Leah Koch and Joel Jamnik present.
At a February work session, Koch estimated the cost to hire a city administrator search firm between $15,000 to $20,000, but that she reported Monday that the cost was in excess of that estimate.
In the past couple weeks, Hoyt said he took part in some good conversations about Gorski and her leadership abilities.
Since the council had two weeks to think about hiring Gorski or a search firm, Hoyt recommended the council permanently appoint Gorski. Hoyt said he based his decision on how she has proven she is trustworthy, shown her leadership ability and skill sets during the past seven months.
Hoyt said Gorski has positively affected the workplace culture at city hall and has built trust and strong relationships with city staff.
Council Member Nick Lien said he spoke with every department head and gathered feedback from city staff who “spoke loud and clear” in favor of hiring Gorski. He said city staff supported Gorski 100% because she was trusted and brought stability.
Council Member Katie Porter said she had no questions, as she welcomed Gorski as the new city administrator.
At his last council work session, McKnight called Gorski a “rock star” and said she showed leadership and brought energy, excitement, and enthusiasm to city hall. McKnight recommended to the council that they hire Gorski as his permanent replacement.
Prior to working for Farmington, Gorski worked as the director of human resources for nine years for the city of Owatonna. She also served on the Lakeville Area School Board for three years before resigning in August 2021, so she could concentrate her time on the new job of Farmington assistant city administrator.
During a prior interview with the newspaper, Gorski said she was not afraid to engage in tough conversations.
Gorski said good communications become a road to progress for any city, and she admitted she did not like to talk about herself, always preferring to listen.
“It is important for me to have a positive culture where I work and the team is very important to me, and it is important for me to have the people I work with know that I am there for them as a support and teammate,” Gorski said.
She is a native Minnesotan who grew up in Rochester and lives in Lakeville her husband and children.
The next step will be for Gorski to negotiate an employment agreement with the city that will be reviewed and considered for approval by the City Council.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
