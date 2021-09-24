Farmington homeowners could see an increase of about $6.34 per month in the city’s tax levy portion on their 2022 property tax statements or an estimated $76.09 increase for the year after Farmington City Council adopted the 2022 preliminary levy and budget.
The proposed 2022 net tax levy will 6.78 percent higher or $12,032,524 when compared to the 2021 net tax levy of $11,268,554 from the 2021 budget.
Farmington Finance Director Chris Regis offered a summary of the preliminary 2022 general fund budget and tax levy during the Monday, Sept. 20 regular council meeting. State statute requires the proposed property tax levy be adopted for the upcoming year and be certified to Dakota County by Sept. 30.
The preliminary draft budget and 2022 proposed tax levy was approved in a split vote with four members voting to approve and Council Member Joy Pearson voting against citing she favors seeing a tax levy with no increase, she said, since she works in the accounting industry.
The 2022 proposed levy estimated impact is based on the average priced home in Farmington that holds an estimated taxable market value of $282,817. This is an increase in market value of 3.95 percent.
City Administrator David McKnight said during the Sept. 7 city council work session that revenues have continued to move in a positive direction overall since the start of the pandemic, and the current draft budget shows revenues at $3,711, 583 that represent a 12.53 percentage increase over 2021.
The council took part in budget discussions in July, August, and September at work sessions. The council agreed any tax levy increase would be focused on expenditures that fall under the council’s three priorities set for 2021 and 2022: business growth, community engagement and infrastructure support.
Regis said expenditures in the 2022 budget include:
• The administration budget increased due to the addition of a new assistant city administrator added in August 2021.
• The police budget increased by 8.96 percent that is comprised of several small increases throughout the police budget with the largest seen in the benefits line item.
• The fire budget reflects an increase due to dollars to address future station needs and to replace tables and chairs.
• Purchase of three new city lawn mowers for the parks and recreation department.
• The construction of the Hwy. 3 and County Rd. 66 roundabout that begins next spring.
• Funding increase for street maintenance of 96 percent.
The 2022 general fund has revenues outside the city’s portion and tax levy projected for 2022.
The 2022 proposed budget includes:
• Permit revenue projected to increase by $219,624. The increase is attributed to the increased number of homes being built in Farmington, and the continued permit revenue from construction of new decks, basements, and bathrooms.
• Investment income is proposed to increase by $12,500 that is based on historical returns from the past few years.
• Miscellaneous revenue is proposed to increase by $101,508 upon the historical average.
City general fund expenditures show an increase in expenditures of 14.44 percent in total expenditures from $13,832,464 in the 2021 budget to the 2022 proposed budget to rise to $15,829,719.
Farmington’s city general fund 2022 draft budget covers:
• Local Government Aid revenue will see no increase in 2022 and will remain at the 2021 level of $105,587.
• Intergovernmental revenues will also see a slight increase
• Charges for service revenue has increased primarily due to an increase in fire charges revenue.
• Investment income is estimated to increase by $12,500 in 2022 and this is based on prior historical returns.
Regis noted a few future 2022 budget items of progress to note:
• Hwy. 3 and County Rd. 66 Roundabout
• Spruce and Division Street reconstruction
• Akin Road Mill and overlay
• Purchase of three new lawnmowers for parks and recreation
• Trail maintenance - 270 percent funding increase
• Street maintenance – 96 percent funding increase
• Vehicle and equipment replacement plan – 72 percent funding increase
The city council will continue to work with city staff and administration to revise the final budget and 2022 tax levy.
The public can attend the public hearing before the final tax levy and budget are adopted at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Farmington City Hall.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
