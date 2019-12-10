Budget projections into year 2026 do not forecast future debt
The Farmington City Council unanimously approved a half percent decrease in the 2020 tax levy along with a final 2020 budget during its Dec. 2 meeting at city hall.
The city's portion of the 2020 net tax levy shows a decrease of .49 percent compared to the 2019 tax levy.
Total expenditures for 2020 are projected at $13,805,263, and budget revenues are expected to be $3,574,072.
“The expenditures exceed the revenues by $10,231,191 and the 2020 debt levy is $2,805,387 which is a gross levy of $13,036,578 that is the amount paid for general fund operations to conduct services for the city,” said Farmington Finance Director Teah Malecha.
“The goals of the 2020 budget were to prepare a balanced budget, maintain the city’s core services that include police, fire, street maintenance, snow removal, parks and recreation and many others, and supporting the city council’s priorities, and we are continuing to improve the city financial strength, partnerships and continuing to improve the high quality government services and city’s infrastructure and equipment among many other things,” she added.
No resident asked questions or commented during the Truth in Taxation hearing.
The estimated market value of the average residential home in Farmington has increased 6.42 percent from $253,204 to $269,467 in 2020.
Malecha said the increase is lower than the increase of 8.31 percent from 2018 to 2019.
In 2020, the levy is expected to increase the city portion of the average Farmington homeowner's property taxes by roughly $2.
Council feedback
Longtime Council Member Terry Donnelly voiced the net tax levy reduction serves as good news for Farmington residents.
“I am very pleased we have been able to expand the services and hold the budget and a big part of that is our debt servicing has gone down after a lot of hard work from councils and city staff, paying off things and the taxpayers benefit,” Donnelly said.
Council Member Robyn Craig agreed.
“Some of the things we have been able to accomplish are that not only have we been able to keep the levy at .49 negative but we have also expanded our services, as well, for the citizens of Farmington and hopefully you saw an improvement in snow plowing recently with our new plows and the efficiency in how they are doing it,” Craig said.
Council Member Joshua Hoyt said: “If we can continue to pay down long term debt and take care of our operational expenses, and keep our capital improvement projects in place and keep it managed it is exciting to see that happen, and I feel like the city has been able to do a lot in the last year and I am looking forward to having the same conversation about that next year.”
“We have been looking forward to this year for a long time, and when we started seeing the debt falling off we knew we would be able to do this or come close to this," Mayor Todd Larson said.
Larson voiced gratitude toward city staff saying they “did an incredible job” toward working on the budget reduction.
“I have been looking forward to this and it is a lot easier to vote on this than on an increase, than in some years when we had a five percent or around there - that is not easy,” Larson said.
2020 budget
The 2020 proposed final city budget reflects an increase in revenues and expenses and those costs net zero, Malecha said.
In September, the city's preliminary 2020 levy was adopted before tax documents were forwarded to Dakota County that mailed truth-in taxation levy statements in November. In October and November, budget discussions between council and city staff continued. Rates and fee schedules were reviewed and updated.
There are projected budget increases within each city department. In human resources, there will be increases in benefit costs for four union contracts and the non-union employee group. There is funding to allow for a new deputy police chief.
“There are significant increases in fire and community development and the funding began on July 1, 2019 for those positions," Malecha said.
The city receives fiscal disparities, a metro-wide program used to balance the development of commercial and industrial growth in the region.
"The city's fiscal disparities reduces that gross levy of $2,294,024 that gives us the net tax levy of $10,742,554," Malecha added.
The city will host the executive director for Dakota Broadband (DBB) as part of an interchange agreement. Human resource costs of $162,911 will be paid by the city and reimbursed by the DBB.
Overall, there is a projected increase of 6.13 percent in city expenditures.
Malecha said the projected city budget into the year 2026 does not take into account any future debt. The city has been working to pay down existing debt and the 2019 debt levy.
The 2019 debt tax levy was $3,212,460, and the proposed 2020 city budget shows it will go down to $2,805,387. This is a reduction of 12.67 percent. The reduction in debt is due to the final payments for two bonds and one inter fund loan in 2020. The city continues to pay down seven other bonds.
Other budgets
Here are other budget highlights:
Fire Capital Projects Fund - The city will purchase a ladder truck that will be ordered in early 2020 to replace Engine No. 2. The city will issue bonds to pay for the new truck.
General Capital Equipment Fund - The replacement of many fleet vehicles has been on hold for several years. In 2020, the city will begin replacing vehicles as laid out in the capital improvement plan.
Maintenance Fund - Funding for street and trail maintenance will continue. There will be crack sealing, seal coating, along with mill and overlay projects in 2020. There will also be a trail replacement next year.
Liquor Store - An increase of administrative support staff will move a part-time to a full-time position.
Water - The construction of a new water tower is slated for 2020 along with well maintenance. A portion of the water tower will be paid with cash and the remainder will come from an internal loan.
Storm water - Pond capacity improvements, vegetation managements and fleet or vehicle replacements are allocated for 2020.
Sanitary Sewer - Sanitary sewer lining work will continue in 2020 along with fleet replacement.
