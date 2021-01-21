The story in the Jan. 22 print edition and a previous version of the story online incorrectly attributed both the performance review and a new raise for the city administrator to the previous council. The previous council approved a raise in August 2020 and the new council approved an additional raise in January 2021 for the reasons noted in the story. An update appears here. The newspaper regrets the errors.
David McKnight has employment agreement updated
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight had his employment agreement updated Tuesday by the new council with an additional raise.
The previous council finalized an employment review and raise in August and September 2020 that raised McKnight’s salary from $144,562 to 148,899.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt and Council Member Katie Bernhjelm briefed the three new council members on the review during a closed session Jan. 4, and the council determined an additional increase was merited.
Since Tuesday’s meeting was the first meeting after a new agreement was reached, the City Council was required to release a summary of the action.
The new council approved an additional salary increase to $158,000 per year starting Jan. 19 with the next projected compensation review and adjustment to occur in August 2022, not in August 2021 when his next employment anniversary will occur. The salary amount includes $5,000 annually in deferred compensation.
The council approved raising McKnight’s salary, noting that McKnight is compensated less than other city administrators or managers in Dakota County, many of whom have less experience and/or fewer years in their current positions.
The evaluation noted that “neither the council nor … McKnight desired to have the issue addressed by the administrator leaving the employ of the city.”
The council did not comment on the change, as its approval was included on the consent agenda.
The August 2020 review concluded that McKnight was meeting or exceeding expectations of all council members in all evaluated categories – leadership, communication, quality of work, City Council/city administrator relationship, organizational culture and overall rating.
No deficiencies or problem areas were identified as needing improvement in any area.
