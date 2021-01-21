David McKnight has met or exceeded expectations
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight earned approval of a positive performance review and raise Tuesday after they were finalized by the previous composition of the City Council.
That council included former Mayor Todd Larson and former Council Member Terry Donnelly who helped hire McKnight in 2011.
Those two are no longer on the council along with former Council Member Robyn Craig, as new Mayor Joshua Hoyt and Council Member Katie Bernhjelm briefed the three new council members on the review and salary recommendation during a closed session Jan. 4.
Since Tuesday’s meeting was the first meeting after a new agreement was reached, the City Council was required to release a summary of the review.
The conclusion of the evaluation was that McKnight was meeting or exceeding expectations of all council members in all evaluated categories – leadership, communication, quality of work, City Council/city administrator relationship, organizational culture and overall rating.
No deficiencies or problem areas were identified as needing improvement in any area.
The council approved raising McKnight’s salary with a larger increase than his last one, noting that McKnight is compensated less than other city administrators or managers in Dakota County, many of whom have less experience and/or fewer years in their current positions.
The evaluation noted that “neither the council nor … McKnight desired to have the issue addressed by the administrator leaving the employ of the city.”
McKnight’s salary was raised from $144,562 to $158,000 per year starting Jan. 19 with the next projected compensation review and adjustment to occur in August 2022, not in August 2021 when his next employment anniversary will occur. The salary amounts include $5,000 annually in deferred compensation.
The council did not comment on the review, as its approval was included on the consent agenda.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
