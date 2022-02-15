Farmington City Administrator David McKnight recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.
Now he is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA voluntary credentialing program.
This association’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.
The organization boasts 13,000 members in 27 countries that include educators, students, and other local government employees.
To earn the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government, have earned a a degree, preferably in public administration or related field, and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and lifelong learning and professional development.
McKnight became qualified with 26 years of professional local government executive experience. Prior to his appointment as the Farmington city administrator, he served as the Mendota Heights city administrator.
McKnight gave back to community organizations, including his longtime service to the Farmington Rotary Club where he served as treasurer, and Tiger Fan Club where he served as a past president.
