Farmington church to host bishop Feb 24, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Episcopal Church of the Advent will host an evening with the Right Rev. Craig Loya at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Church of the Advent, 412 Oak St., Farmington.Bishop Loya will be discussing his vision for the future in a spiritual message of God’s project of healing our world with love.The service will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a fellowship time for discussion.Refreshments will be served and the service is open to the public. For more information, call 612-978-4613. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Episcopal Church Episcopal Church Of The Advent Rev. Craig Loya Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Eagan resident petitions city to improve intersection public safety Farmington Planning approves downtown Ebert apartments Calls, messages are fraudulent, Burnsville police say Lakeville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove JV meet opens swimming championship season E-editions Dakota County Tribune 6 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 6 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 6 hrs ago 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.