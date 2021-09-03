Community shows up at Distad Park and Greenway park dedication
Randy Distad was blown away from hearing the kind sentiments shared during the dedication and ribbon cutting Saturday, Aug. 28, at a park now named Distad Park and Greenway.
“For whatever reason, I fell in love with Farmington and the staff, thank you council and staff present, I miss being around and don’t miss the meetings, and thank you, to my family,” Distad said, showing emotion and then received applause.
“This was one of many parks that Randy master planned and developed, a beautiful park, so thank you, Randy, for many parks we are fortunate to have in our community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Omlid, who said Distad was a mentor during her early career.
“I learned how to be a great professional and an amazing team player and what the business is about,” Omlid said.
“The legacy he leaves for this city from turning the city hall into the Rambling River Center that is huge for seniors in our community, the veterans memorial park as an amenity, and our parks are so well connected, our trail system and the boardwalks,” Omlid said.
Ashley Crabtree, chair of the Farmington Parks and Recreation Commission, shared her gratitude by saying “Randy’s legacy has turned Farmington into a hot spot for those who enjoy the outdoors, the river, walking and biking paths and softball fields.”
“It is with his commitment that Farmington residents had places to go and things to do during the pandemic,” Crabtree said.
Distad said comments from city leadership, administration, staff and current and former commission left him speechless.
“Randy is the most patient and calm man I have ever met,” Crabtree said. She said he always found a respectful answer to silly social media response and never appeared angry or flustered to any city park complaints of online social media posts.
Distad’s family joined him at the celebration as his son and daughter held the ribbon at the ribbon cutting, while his wife looked on when Distad cut the ribbon with the big red scissors.
His daughter, Kelly Distad, is following in her father’s career footsteps, as she works as a parks and recreation supervisor for the city of New Brighton.
“It is fun now to keep the last name in the parks and recreation industry,” she said. She said she will attempt to work with her father’s passion for parks and caring leadership and “cool as a cucumber” style.
His sister Deb Distad said, “I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of him and for Farmington showing him all this love.”
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt said, “We all owe Randy a sincere debt of gratitude for his time, his efforts and putting his heart into his profession and career within the city of Farmington, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.