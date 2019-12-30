Farmington Carbones restaurant closed its doors this week and the popular restaurant may reopen in a new location although no final plans are in place.
Owner Tony Marvets said he is ready for retirement since he was been working in the restaurant industry business for 30 years. Marvets became an affiliated partner with the restaurant chain seven years ago in March 2013 after the restaurant was formerly called Tailgators.
The commercial building and site located on the north-south thoroughfare of Hwy. 3 has been for sale a couple of years.
“I would like to see Carbones reopen in an easier, more viable situation because there is a lot going on in this building, and with its sheer size and adding the volleyball in the back, it is a myriad of things to run and is tough to run as a sole person that is at the tail end of their business environment,” Marvets said.
A new, smaller restaurant location could become more focused on the food and somebody could bring Carbones to another level, Marvets said.
“I have absolutely picked out a potential successor, but it is just about making a final plan,” Marvets said.
When asked about a potential new restaurant location in Farmington, Marvets said right now he cannot share any details.
“One true fact is that you have to stay four miles away from every other Carbones’ restaurant, so that does not allow you to go to the Pilot Knob Road area,” on the north side of Farmington, Marvets said. That area would be too close in proximity to the Lakeville Carbones restaurant location.
Understanding how the restaurant closing is a loss to the community, Marvets said he has heard feedback from customers about how many residents are saddened by the closing.
“I have grown some good relationships in Farmington and I am sad this choice has been made for those people and some of the great employees I have,” Marvets said.
“I am sorry if this decision has disappointed people, but at the same token I have my life and I have been doing this for 30 years,” he added.
“When you are in this business, there isn’t any time off for vacations, and there is constant stress of people not showing up or people calling you and texting you and you cannot turn it off, so I have made a good decision for me and the rest of my life,” Marvets added.
This plan to close has been in the works for a year when Marvets talked to his wife about retiring at the end of 2019 because he said it was time.
“I wanted the ability to retire at my desired time and I am leaving on my own terms,” Marvets said.
Offering gratitude to the restaurant’s loyal customer base in Farmington, Marvets said “I have grown to trust and love them and those that I leave and I am sad for them, too.”
“I love the business and I would love to help somebody do it, but I can’t be the guy to take calls anymore,” he said.
The Hwy. 3 commercial property site has been up for sale for a couple years and is located off the state highway heavily traveled by locals and commuters. A few commercial businesses have inquired about the land for potential development but there are no pending offers on the table, Marvets said.
“This place would be a good set up for an ALDI (grocery store) because you would have good parking,” Marvets said.
ALDI, the German-owned grocery giant, purchased commercial land and announced plans to build a new store within Vermillion River Crossings commercial development in Farmington across town. Farmington Planning Commission approved a site plan and conditional use permit in September 2017. A Farmington ALDI grocery store was slated to open by Thanksgiving 2018, but no information about future construction of the grocery market has been released.
Marvets said a few potential prospects have approached him in recent years about the commercial land for sale, but there is no eminent offer in front of him today.
Farmington Carbones restaurant may reopen at a new Farmington location under new ownership. Marvets shared he is now in talks with a potential new owner, but said he needs to remain guarded and cannot confirm anything now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.