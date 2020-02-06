Group will visit business owners, top 10 Farmington employers
The Farmington Business Retention and Expansion program aims to focus on data and relationships when it gets off the ground.
Farmington Economic Development Authority heard a subcommittee update during its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 30, at city hall.
“As it is advancing right now, there is a multi-tier approach that the EDA serves and remains the overall policy giving board for the business retention and expansion efforts, and the subcommittee is tasked with setting up visits and selecting those who will make those visits, create the media training program, as well as selecting businesses to visit and report back here and to staff and the EDA as a whole,” said Adam Kienberger, the city community development director who serves as the executive director of the EDA.
The BR&E program would work to gain understanding and build relationships with local companies that reside within the city limits.
Through the program, city staff and the council could identify any gaps within the business community and fulfill an EDA strategic plan goal to find out what the business community is looking for and possible ways the EDA can assist.
EDA members who are serving on the subcommittee are Katie Bernhjelm, Ryan Butterfield and Steve Wilson. Jeri Jolley offered to be an alternate.
Kienberger said the subcommittee took part in a thorough discussion about new program among other topics.
Butterfield reported the subcommittee selected four or five Farmington businesses to engage with and there will be follow-up emails sent out by city staff. The committee and Kienberger will share initial business responses at the February meeting.
Olson said it is important for this program to start engagement.
“This is not a faint-hearted effort and one thing that Jeri (Jolley) and I brought up which I think would be relevant for any activity that goes on in this category is that there really needs to be some continuity because there will be a lot of really thoughtful information coming out of this, and we want to make sure that doesn’t get dusty,” Olson said.
Butterfield said the subcommittee discussed survey questions and how they could be viewed by business owners as burdensome and people might not want to be in the program or respond to the program.
“It could be more valuable to have higher level questions in the survey,” Butterfield said. Then the subcommittee can engage in discussion and review responses.
Kienberger suggested getting the questions to businesses ahead of time, in order to provide the EDA answers, so the majority of the business visits can be spent getting data and asking specific questions.
“I think this pilot program sounds like a great start, so thanks you guys for putting it together,” said Hannah Simmons, chair of the EDA.
Kalley Swift, city community development specialist, said BR&E programs will focus on data and relationships and the program directly relates to the EDA’s strategic plan.
At the Nov. 21 EDA meeting, Swift presented a list of goals for the program. The EDA sub-committee will compile data and information gathered from the business visits and direct actions that will lead to short, medium and long term follow-up procedures that can be completed by city staff.
Staff aim to talk and visit with businesses that have less than 100 employees in Farmington, and those that are the top 10 employers within the city.
Swift noted a key part of this interaction will allow the group to identify red flags that may cause a small business to close or leave the city of Farmington.
