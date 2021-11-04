Farmington Police show
brotherhood of love to officer’s family
Farmington Police wore Pink Patches during the month of October for breast cancer awareness month. But they also wore the pink patch uniforms to show an army of support last March when a fellow officer’s wife was recovering from breast cancer.
Amy Strese, who was diagnosed in January with Stage 2B breast cancer, found out that her cancer had spread into her lymph nodes, and she quickly and quite bravely decided to endure a double breast mastectomy surgery last February.
She did well through the chemotherapy infusions in March followed by 25 radiation treatments in five weeks.
Strese is the mother of two small children with her husband Tom who works as a Farmington Police officer. The family make a home in Farmington.
Known as a brotherhood profession, Amy said the Farmington Police Department have become like a second family to her family during this past challenging year.
“They put together a meal train and filled it up with meals that started after my surgery and went into June,” she said. That means the world to this mother who knew warm, delicious, and nutritious meals were a few minutes away for her young boys and husband.
Farmington Police Department designed a special challenge coin to honor Amy’s fight and they are for sale as a public fundraiser along with the Pink Patch Project patches. The coin was inscribed with Amy’s initials along with a pink ribbon for breast cancer and blue and yellow stripes representing the police department.
Urging all women to perform monthly self-breast exams at home because she is young in her early 40s, Strese said the doctor found the suspicious tissue in a routine checkup prior to her mammogram. Women who are 45 years and older are urged to schedule annual mammograms to detect early-stage breast cancer.
Sharing how her tumor discovered in her left breast ended up being six centimeters, the doctors found two out of 12 lymph nodes that were removed were cancerous. The good news is the surgeon was able to remove all cancer and reported the margins were clean.
Due to the pandemic tickets for Disney World in Florida were more affordable, and they family had planned a vacation. This trip needed to be postponed due to her surgery. This was a challenge because they needed to explain to their young sons who were so excited why they could not go on the family vacation.
Amy said she could never have made all the life changing, serious medical decisions without the amazing support and love from her loving husband Tom.
“He’s (Tom) been the biggest supporter, cheerleader, rock and I couldn’t have done any of this without him,” Amy said, smiling wide and openly shedding tears.
When asked what she wishes to share with the Farmington community, Amy said “It is such a wonderful small community and they all have gone out of their way to show us their support.”
That means a lot to her and has given her strength, but it also gives her peace and reassurance that her husband is getting all the support he needs for himself.
Finding a place to connect with thousands of women on Facebook who are breast cancer survivors has given her strength and educational information, too, she admits.
“It is nice talking with people who are not just negative about it,” she said. Many friends of friends and neighbors nearby have reached out to share their stories in an email, a card, a personal visit. This has given her reassurance that her cancer journey will not be done alone.
“I have high school friends who have reached out and sent me care packages and who say: “Don’t give up and don’t quit and stay strong,” Amy said.
Years ago, she actively took part in the 60-mile breast cancer fundraiser walk in the Twin Cities from Minneapolis to St. Paul, and Mall of America fundraiser walk to support breast cancer research alongside family.
For 10 and half years, Strese has worked as a dispatcher taking 9-1-1 calls at Dakota County Communications Center in Empire Township. She enjoys her work today and gives gratitude to fellow colleagues for all the good wishes, prayers, and support through her cancer fight.
During the past year, her colleagues sold bracelets with the words "Strese Strong" on the pink bands to honor her fight.
Today she is doing well as she takes a hormone blocker medicine that prevents the breast cancer from reoccurring since that is the type of breast cancer she was diagnosed with. Amy is getting ready to have reconstruction surgery and needs to wear expanders on her chest to help expand the skin and saves a place for the real breast implant surgery that is scheduled for January.
Besides bringing amazing, sweet desserts and savory delicious dishes to their home, Amy said the Farmington Police department wore the Pink Patch uniforms last March to support her and the family during her cancer treatments.
“This is such a supportive community,” she said, adding how the police squad cars had pink (magnetic) ribbons affixed on squad cars printed with her initials that were given to the department from Adam at Blackfire Creative in Farmington. This thoughtful gesture meant a lot to her and her husband during the sometimes challenging days during treatment.
She is feeling strong today as she adjusts to medicines. She is happy her hair has grown back although it is not the same texture as before since it is curly.
“The next step is going to be the real reconstruction surgery which will be after the first of the year,” she said. The reconstruction surgery involves putting in safe silicon breast implants.
Ready to close this chapter in her life after the reconstruction surgery and healing, Amy again wants to express her deep gratitude to the staff and officers at Farmington Police Department. Amy said with emotion "They have given myself, my husband and the kids so much support, and it has given me more strength to fight.”
“I don’t think people realize it takes an army to fight this, and when you have that behind you with people you work with and your community, it is all an easy fight, and it helps.”
