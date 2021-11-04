Mayor: Intersection needs addressing
due to heavy traffic, growing neighborhoods
Future traffic controls have been signaled as a long-term project at the intersection of Flagstaff Avenue and Highway 50 leading toward Farmington High School.
Farmington City Council discussed the intersection during the Monday, Nov. 1 work session prior to the regular city council meeting at city hall.
“The intersection of County Road 50 and Flagstaff Avenue has been an issue since Farmington High School opened in its current location in 2009 due to the high level of traffic at the start and finish of the school day and with large events that occur at the school,” said David McKnight, city administrator.
Land surrounding the high school was open farmland when the high school opened 12 years ago. Today the acres are filling in with new neighborhoods and upcoming single family housing developments on the horizon.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt discussed the issue of the county’s schedule in terms of future traffic control upgrade at the intersection with Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik.
Dakota County leadership will soon work to put together a formal Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) as it does each year.
A CIP is a tool to help organizations make good budgeting decision for large projects and purchases based on goals and resources.
The Commission will prioritize intersections across the county that are in most need for upgrades to protect public safety and reduce traffic bottlenecks.
“In discussing the issue with the city staff, the option of the city council taking formal action to request that this intersection be moved up on the county priority list was discussed, and this is the reason this is included on the work session agenda,” McKnight said.
After discussion about how potentially dangerous the intersection is today and how Flagstaff traffic is bottlenecked after school, the council was in agreement about the need and urgency for traffic controls to be installed at the heavily traveled intersection in Farmington that is near the city of Lakeville.
The council directed McKnight to reach out to Slavik to start formal discussions about how and when there could be a potential traffic signal on the county road of Highway 50.
The City of Farmington would be responsible for paying for a portion of the project whenever traffic controls are installed in the future.
McKnight said if the county decides to move the traffic project up on the schedule, the city needs to be ready to pay for a portion of the project that would likely include bonding for the city’s portion.
Hoyt said he has already reached out to lawmakers to see if there are any potential American Rescue Plan funds that could fund this infrastructure project.
