Farmington High baseball team honored
with sportsmanship trophy
A Farmington baseball team proudly wore uniforms with the Farmington American Legion patch this summer and were honored with a special sportsmanship trophy.
Farmington American Legion Commander Doug Taube congratulated the Farmington High baseball team coached by Kevin Conrad at a ceremony held Aug. 17 inside the Farmington VFW Post #7662 in downtown Farmington.
“We are here for a reason tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” Taube said. “For the first time in recent memory, the Farmington American Legion has sponsored a baseball team,” he added.
When Coach Conrad contacted Taube about sponsoring a baseball team like the Legion did years ago, Taube said he was thrilled.
“We used to have a building, but Legion members know what happened there, but we lost the building and it went to fire and it wasn’t good,” Taube said. Today Legion members gather and hold meetings inside the Farmington VFW Post building in downtown Farmington.
Conrad communicated how the baseball team did not need any financial support, and the team just wanted to be allowed to wear the Farmington American Legion patch on uniforms during the baseball competitive season.
This was an easy and happy answer of “Yes,” Taube said.
“You guys (the team) did everything - you wore the patch and played, and we came out on Fathers Day to one of your first home games and posted the Colors that day and it was a great honor,” Taube said, adding how a student sung the National Anthem song before the game.
“We are here to honor you guys tonight, well done, well done and that is from the bottom of my heart and you guys should be proud of what you did,” Taube said.
Bruce Young presented the coach and team with a large American Legion sportsmanship trophy. Young, who coached many Apple Valley baseball teams for years, took 12 winning baseball teams to state and was part of coaching many regional baseball playoff games.
Young offered gratitude to Conrad who managed and coached them team before presenting the large golden trophy to the team.
“It has been a great experience and you guys got to go to the banquet this year, and I don’t know if you were as impressed as I was,” Young added.
“For the first time in many years since this post has had any type of team, and then for it to fall under my command is a huge deal I feel. And then usually these teams are asking for donations and the coach told us straight out, we don’t need your money – we just need you permission to wear the Legion patch, so it was a win-win for all,” Taube said.
