First National Post Excellence Award bestowed
Farmington American Legion Clifford Larson Post 189 received its first National Post Excellence Award last week during a ceremony at the VFW Post.
Out of 12,704 Legion posts worldwide, 145 were recognized with this honor for 2020. Out of the 545 posts in Minnesota, four achieved this recognition.
“It’s a huge deal,” Post 189 Cmdr. Doug Taube said.
The criteria for the award includes:
- Membership has to be maintained at a minimum of 103 percent. The Legion currently has 116 members and it is working on 2020 renewals.
- Consolidated report submitted by July 1. Each post reports on some of the events the post has done in past year.
- Posts have to renew at least 90 percent of roster.
- Community events included the 100th year celebration of the post, funeral honors, honoring veterans at both Trinity Care Center and Legacy Homes and holding Memorial Day events at the cemetery with the firing and playing of Taps. The Legion was unable to hold a normal program due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The purpose of the program is to recognize individual posts for exposure of American Legion values to the youth of their communities, increased visibility of the American Legion family through service projects and membership growth.
Post 189 members were either involved or facilitated many outreach and volunteer efforts during the past year.
The post was nominated for the award by the district commander to verify it had met the criteria. Then the district commander sends information along with newspaper stories to the National American Legion. If the committee verifies all the criteria have been met, the national commander awards the post.
Taube said the Farmington Legion has had some tough times over the past few years.
John Flynn, American Legion Third District membership director and Eagan Post commander, said two years ago there was discussion about the Farmington post turning in its charter and sending members to another city, but that didn’t happen.
“Thankfully, some of you said, ‘It ain’t happening,’ and all I can say is that it’s a wonderful reflection of all of you,” Flynn said. “This is not an individual award. It’s not a district award. It’s not the state of Minnesota award; it’s Clifford Larson Post 189 post members.”
Taube said the award belongs to all the legion members. He thanked the members for “putting up with all the emails, all the texts about doing a funeral detail or whatever.”
“It’s because of you folks out here that have earned this along with me,” he said.
New leadership was installed in 2018 and the members rebuilt the post through membership and community events to elevate its profile.
The Farmington Legion has offered support to veterans in the past 10 decades and has given back to the community with service and funds. Kelly Adelsman, chaplain and Third District vice commander, said it’s significant to be recognized. The American Legion is examining who it is as an organization.
“We’re at a pivot point as the Legion. We’re building on the strength of 102 years. People have poured their livelihood into the American Legion. We still stand on the shoulders of American Legion’s greatest achievement, which is the GI Bill of Rights,” she said. “That created the middle class for America. We never had a middle class until the American Legion stepped up and said, ‘We’re going to advocate for our people that are coming back from our wars.’”
The American Legion is a family that is always working toward the goal of taking care of veterans through its three pillars: defense, children and youth and Americanism, Adelsman said.
“I’m very thankful for the post. I thank you all for the energy you have poured into it,” she said.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
