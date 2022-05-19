Council engages in debate
The Farmington City Council will adopt the Juneteenth Proclamation after a lengthy debate during the Monday, May 16, work session at city hall.
Juneteenth marks the day – June 19, 1865 – when 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state, were free by executive degree. This came two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation that took effect in 1863.
Three Farmington residents attended the work session that had the Juneteenth proclamation as its only item.
Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt invited the women to share their perspectives at the work session.
Last year Congress approved Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and the council denied approving a proclamation about the same time, and then some residents raised concerns about the council’s lack of action during a public forum.
“I will say last year was a missed opportunity; however, the timing was goofy, too, because right at the time we about ready to do something, then it became a federal holiday,” Council Member Steve Wilson said.
City Administrator Lynn Gorski shared Council Member Katie Bernhjelm’s thoughts and support for the Juneteenth Proclamation since Bernhjelm could not attend the work session.
“She (Bernhjelm) is in favor of the city declaring the proclamation for Juneteenth that is a federal holiday, and she is OK if the proclamation is edited as the city council wishes, but it is important to have a proclamation,” Gorski said reading a statement.
Wilson said: “I definitely support having a proclamation and I would support doing that, and I would also support the direction that Katie provided to the council,” adding there may need to be wordsmithing.
Middle ground
Council Member Nick Lien agreed the city should move forward with the Juneteenth proclamation.
“You don’t want to go too far and wordsmith all the important parts out of it for the sake of being too sterile, but at the same time there is a balance that we need to reach there,” Lien said.
“I think we need to find a good middle ground where we think we hit the right stroke with it,” Lien said, adding how doing nothing can be damaging.
Lien said he communicated by email with Farmington resident Kristi Rhoades, who requested the city adopt the Juneteenth Proclamation last year and this year and she was in attendance during the work session.
In advance of the work session, Lien, who works at Seagate, said he asked a colleague, a Black man, what Juneteenth means to him?
“His first thoughts were to say: ‘I knew about this day since I was 6 years old; it is just part of my life and it is my Independence Day and I don’t necessarily like how the past two years have gone just because they have tried to, forgive the glib remark, but they tried to take away the blackness of it,’ ” Lien said.
His colleague said “It’s a day specifically for one racial group, one day and one significance and that is what should be celebrated,” Lien said. “I don’t want this to become some generic thing where we are just throwing out buzz words and happy topics.”
Lien stressed “The proclamation should be very specific about what the day is, and what it represents and who should be talking and who should be at the table,” Lien said.
He said the estimated 1,000 Black people who live in Farmington need to be represented.
“These are residents of Farmington, and they should have a seat at the table, and they should be part of this talk about inclusion and equality and part of our city charter,” Lien said.
Action behind words
Hoyt said if you take “Juneteenth” out of it, he believes there could be a community event in the spirit of diversity and inclusion that encompasses all for this year or next year.
“This conversation is not about the Juneteenth Proclamation, it is about the city making a proclamation which is simply a statement that is going to at its current state going to have zero action behind it – we don’t have a single event that I am aware of – there is nothing across the city that is going to be done related to Juneteenth,” the mayor said.
Hoyt reported he reached out to a few Black people, some from Farmington, and asked what would this Juneteenth proclamation mean to them personally?
“The common theme with responses was if you do something that is all encompassing, I get it because I am Asian American and you proclaim Irish-American day right, where’s my day?” Hoyt said.
Hoyt gathered information from the Equity and Inclusion and Sustainability office, which posted 100 different days through the year that makes up the diversity awareness calendar.
“It is not about the message that is sent to, who the proclamation is for, it’s the message you are sending at the same time and what you’re not saying about everyone else,” Hoyt said, stressing the day needs to have action behind it.
“I am in favor of Juneteenth if we have something to back it up and that’s all inclusive, so it is not more harmful than helpful,” Hoyt said.
Enlightened
Wilson said: “I don’t feel like there needs to be action behind the proclamation because I think the proclamation itself is action, and it is a positive first step compared to what happened last year.”
Wilson explained he became enlightened about the meaning behind Juneteenth when he went on a family vacation and visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, that commemorates more than 4,000 African-Americans who were lynched in the United States between 1877 and 1950.
The Equal Justice Initiative envisioned the memorial as a sacred space for truth-telling and reflection about the racial terror in American and its legacy.
“It is sobering and that is not the right word, you cannot walk through there without having tears and chills, and I think that the fabric of America is a unique blending of all cultures like no other country is, and the experience of the African-American man, woman and child in this country has for so many years was just at a nonequal level,” Wilson added.
Wilson apologized to residents for his own part last year when he said the decision was mismanaged in response to the community’s request to adopt a Juneteenth proclamation.
Wilson said: “I have done a 180-degree shift from last year because then I did not look at the history from Galveston, Texas.”
Lien disagreed with the mayor’s thoughts about doing something is damaging.
“The whole point of that day is that your supposed to find a willing person from that racial group and have them say what it means, and they are supposed to have the spotlight and not us,” Lien said.
He suggested having a Farmington resident talk about what Juneteenth means to them before the proclamation is read, possibly by a high school student.
Community event
The council agreed the best ideas about how to best celebrate the day will come from the community.
Hoyt invited the residents at the work session to run with it and plan a celebration.
The women said they were happy with the progress and moving forward with a Juneteenth Proclamation.
One woman said: “Give yourself credit for having the tough conversation.”
Sara Fry said she was happy with the progress.
“I think I was energized by the George Floyd situation, like a lot of folks were, and a few of us in town thought about how the non-white person is represented in Farmington,” Fry said.
“Diversity is changing in the city with more and more folks in town,” Fry said.
In an interview, Fry said “I think last night was progress and there is still a lot of work to do, and I want to be a part of the productive conversation and I am able to participate."
Fry was impressed by all the conversations shared among all the council members, adding “Making the proclamation is a step forward, and saying the words that our city leadership recognizes the history of our Black community members.”
