New restaurant an ‘informal’ hangout for Farmington
In recent weeks, Farmington visitors and residents may have noticed a new sign going up on the outside of the Tamarack Ridge Center strip mall on Highway 3, next door to Bourbon Butcher and Papa Murphy’s Pizza.
Farm Town Brew Hall is the newest restaurant concept being run by restaurateur Tony Donatell, owner of Eyeswide Hospitality Group. The company operates eight other establishments in four cities, including Bourbon Butcher in Farmington.
Farm Town Brew Hall had a soft opening Aug. 28 and 29 and officially opened Wednesday Sept. 2. Donatell said the soft opening days were well attended, with an estimated 300 people attending the ticketed event each day.
The new business bills itself as “an informal hangout” where people can play games, get a cold beer and order some food. It’s being housed in the space Bourbon Butcher formerly used as a private event room and arcade.
Donatell said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they knew it would be a while before parents would let their children touch the arcade games and people would not be scheduling private parties because of the state’s health restrictions. The arcade and private space were never a great financial success, he added.
“So we just decided to pull the trigger and you know, reinvent that space,” he said.
The company has done a similar concept in some of its other cities, where two restaurants complement each other but use a shared kitchen and management team and has had success with it, Donatell said.
Farm Town Brew Hall is not a brewery but features beer from local breweries, Donatell said. There’s a “big beer lineup” with 20 tap beers and another selection of bottles and glasses, meaning customers will be able to choose from nearly 40 different beers. The restaurant plans to highlight beers from different breweries at different times.
“There’s a fun creative cocktail menu over there so we can use our liquor license to not just offer beer but also cocktails,” he said.
Some of the cocktails have creative names like “Trash off Flagstaff,” which was inspired by a commonly used hashtag in Farmington Facebook community groups, #trashofflagstaff.
“We just kind of wanted to say, ‘Hey, we’re a part of this community and we’re having fun with it,’ ” Donatell said.
Farm Town will feature a new menu with specialty burgers and other offerings not found at the Bourbon Butcher. Some of those include the Black Mamba, one of the specialty burgers; Angry Bird, a spicy chicken sausage; The Three Little Pigs, smoked ham, pulled pork, bacon and Swiss cheese, and wings with new flavors.
Patrons will be able to play board games and also participate in outdoor ax throwing. Donatell said Farm Town will also offer pull tabs, which will support local youth hockey.
Donatell said Farmington has been good to the business and is thankful for the community’s support.
“We always are trying to give back as much as we can, and the community really responds to that,” he said. “I think they like having some unique restaurants in their town.”
Farm Town Home Brew is at 20700 Chippendale Ave. W. For more information, visit farmtownbrewhall.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
