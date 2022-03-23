Families invited to Farmington Fire Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 Mar 23, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Families are invited to have fun at the Farmington Fire Department’s Easter Egg Hunt that will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Bethel’s Rock Church, 6300 212th St. W., Farmington.The event is free and the lineup begins at 10 a.m. when children will spread out along the boundary areas for appropriate ages.Participants can bring baskets or bags to collect eggs, along with a food donation to be donated to the Farmington Food Shelf.More than 10,000 eggs will be hidden on the church grounds for three age groups: toddlers up to 4 years, 5 to 7 years, and 8 to 12 years old.The egg hunt will also feature three different sensory areas for participants of all-ages who may have mobility, visual or sensory needs.Dress accordingly since the event will take place in rain or shine.Return plastic eggs at the appropriate location to be entered into a drawing for a ride on a fire engine, a ride in a police car or a gift basket. You must be present to win.Some Easter eggs will have slips of paper that can be turned in for Easter baskets. Please bring your slips to the prize table to collect your basket.For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington Farmington Fire Egg Hunt Community Easter Egg Hunt Farmington Fire Department Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville mayor won’t seek a third term Trader Joe's opens first south of the river store in Eagan No speed limits here: Training facility focuses on young athletes but open to all Nick Francis chosen as Apple Valley’s next police chief Expect traffic delays along Highway 3 in Farmington this week E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 18, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 18, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 18, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.