Farmington Fire Department Egg Hunt
Families are invited to have fun at the Farmington Fire Department’s Easter Egg Hunt that will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Bethel’s Rock Church, 6300 212th St. W., Farmington.

The event is free and the lineup begins at 10 a.m. when children will spread out along the boundary areas for appropriate ages.

Participants can bring baskets or bags to collect eggs, along with a food donation to be donated to the Farmington Food Shelf.

More than 10,000 eggs will be hidden on the church grounds for three age groups: toddlers up to 4 years, 5 to 7 years, and 8 to 12 years old.

The egg hunt will also feature three different sensory areas for participants of all-ages who may have mobility, visual or sensory needs.

Dress accordingly since the event will take place in rain or shine.

Return plastic eggs at the appropriate location to be entered into a drawing for a ride on a fire engine, a ride in a police car or a gift basket. You must be present to win.

Some Easter eggs will have slips of paper that can be turned in for Easter baskets. Please bring your slips to the prize table to collect your basket.

For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov.

