Highway 3 roundabout construction

begins June 1 in Farmington 

Expect traffic delays in Farmington this week along Highway 3 to prepare for the upcoming roundabout construction at the corner of Highway 3 and County Road 66. 

The tree removal work is estimated to take a week to complete.

The roundabout project schedule is slated to run from June 1 through Nov. 1.

The new roundabout on Highway 3 will be located between County Road 66 in Empire Township and 209th Street in Farmington.

The roundabout project is designed to improve to safety, drainage and accessibility.

The overall project includes: 

• Construct a new roundabout at Hwy 3/Co. Rd. 66

• Construct trail on Co. Rd. 66 from Hwy 3 to Cascade Dr.

• Construct a trail on the east side of Hwy 3 from Co. Rd. 66 to 209th St. W

• Construct trail on west side of Hwy 3 from 205th St. to Willow St.

• Improve drainage

• Add landscaping near roundabout

Motorists can expect a full closure of Highway 3 and County Road 66 during the roundabout project. 

All businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the project.

