featured Expect traffic delays along Highway 3 in Farmington this week By Kara Hildreth Mar 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Submitted image Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Highway 3 roundabout constructionbegins June 1 in Farmington Expect traffic delays in Farmington this week along Highway 3 to prepare for the upcoming roundabout construction at the corner of Highway 3 and County Road 66. The tree removal work is estimated to take a week to complete.The roundabout project schedule is slated to run from June 1 through Nov. 1.The new roundabout on Highway 3 will be located between County Road 66 in Empire Township and 209th Street in Farmington.The roundabout project is designed to improve to safety, drainage and accessibility.The overall project includes: • Construct a new roundabout at Hwy 3/Co. Rd. 66• Construct trail on Co. Rd. 66 from Hwy 3 to Cascade Dr.• Construct a trail on the east side of Hwy 3 from Co. Rd. 66 to 209th St. W• Construct trail on west side of Hwy 3 from 205th St. to Willow St.• Improve drainage• Add landscaping near roundaboutMotorists can expect a full closure of Highway 3 and County Road 66 during the roundabout project. All businesses and residences will remain accessible throughout the project. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hwy 3 Farmington Dakota County County Rd 66 Roundabout In Farmington Traffic Delays In Farmington Highway 3 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Nick Francis chosen as Apple Valley’s next police chief Update: Lakeville Area School Board selects Van Zyl for superintendent Lakeville mayor won’t seek a third term Car crashes into Apple Valley home Lakeville DECA students earn accolades E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 18, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 18, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 18, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.