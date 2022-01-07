Eight Farmington residents applied to serve on the Farmington City Council open seat and all eight candidates will be interviewed Monday, Jan. 10.
Former Council Member Joy Pearson resigned from the appointed position Nov. 16. The council agreed to appoint someone instead of leaving it vacant until an election. The new council member will serve one year in the remaining term.
The council discussed the candidate interview process at its Jan. 3 work session held prior to the regular council meeting.
After some discussion, the council agreed all eight applicants should be interviewed to make sure the process is fair and equitable. Each candidate will be asked the same five or six questions during a 30-minute interview conducted by the current four council members.
Farmington Assistant City Administrator Lynn Gorski will be present during all interviews as she brings years of professional experience working in human resources.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said she thought the interview process should be consistent with the same questions and each interview should be capped at 30 minutes.
Mayor Joshua Hoyt agreed that the interview process should have consistency.
Council Member Steve Wilson said he thinks the interview process is laid out well and will be organized and concise. Wilson said he believed all candidates who took the time to apply should be interviewed.
Council Member Katie Porter disagreed. She said the council should select two of the eight candidates.
The eight applicant names were not shared during the work session. The individuals’ names will be reported when they are released after press time.
Gorski said the city’s past practice was to interview all council candidates as happened when Pearson was appointed to serve in the vacant seat after former council member Hoyt was elected mayor.
The eight interviews will be scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. The council plans to deliberate for about an hour to decide on the two top candidates. When the council makes a final choice, the city will conduct a criminal background check on a finalist candidate.
The new council member will be appointed and sworn in at the Tuesday, Jan. 18, City Council meeting.
The Dakota County Tribune plans to report the names online today when the individuals' names are posted on the city website.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.