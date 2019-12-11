Farmington Interim Superintendent Jason Berg said during the School Board's Dec. 9 meeting that the district's work with the Center for Collaborative Education is helping teachers discover the best ways to accomplish competency-based learning.
Berg accompanied 35 district educators attended a workshop Dec. 2 organized by the Center for Collaborative Education with the goal to help the district set up a framework to support new teaching methods.
“Proudly, half of our teachers are somewhere in that progression, and the people who are on the front end of that are now looking at assessment differently because if we are asking our kids to apply and show what they know, our assessments have to match that,” Berg explained.
Knowledge Works, another education transformation organization with a focus on project-based learning, is helping District 192.
“We had 35 teachers from all different levels who will work on the four-step series,” Berg said. The group will reconvene in January and for additional sessions that will have a focus on performance assessments.
“One really potential, cool outcome from that is that under the Every Student Succeeds Act there is an opportunity to apply for an alternative assessment, and we look at this as a possibility that if we do a really good job at this that we can go to the state and have them look at this (alternative assessment) and not just strictly at the (Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment state tests)," he said. “That may or may not happen, but that is a cool goal."
Other action
Berg told the board about some state legislative priorities in the months and year ahead as related at the Association of Metropolitan School Districts meeting Dec. 6.
“They solidified their legislative platform idea that came up about replacing the MCAs at the high school with the ACT,” Berg said.
He said one student school board member from Hopkins High said MCAs are not a high priority for high schools students because the tests don't benefit them personally.
Another topic of discussion centered on how school districts can improve school safety through equalization aid for districts that have a lower tax capacity.
“The idea of equalization (aid) would be a benefit to our taxpayers here," Berg said. "We do not quite have the same ability to levy that other districts do around the state."
Other discussion items centered on how school districts can maintain greater local control and work with the Legislature to move away from unfunded mandates, as well as expanding innovation zones and addressing school calendars.
Berg also spoke about the impact of the state's projected $1.3 billion surplus.
“The politicians are already battling over that a little bit, and what is interesting is that the AMSD talked about that surplus, they said it is probably not going to be that big because they have to do some repaying from the previous biennium and on some other things," Berg said.
Berg added: “Some districts could get some one time money out of that, so that forecast will be updated in January before they head back to session in February.”
