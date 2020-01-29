Other updates offered by interim superintendent
Farmington Interim Superintendent Jason Berg reported the recent Realtor Rally was a success to the Farmington School Board during the regular board meeting Monday, Jan. 27, at city hall.
The Realtor Rally, a joint city and school district event Jan. 22 at Farmington High School, was designed to share the story of Farmington Public Schools and the city of Farmington with area Realtors.
Realtors navigate home sales and give potential homeowners tours of the city and introduce them to new housing developments under construction across the city. Many of these potential Farmington homeowners may be looking to move into Minnesota or are researching Twin Cities’ suburbs as a future place to call home.
More than 25 Realtors participated in the hour-long session that was led by Berg and Adam Kienberger, Farmington community development director.
“We focused on what makes us unique and not only as a city, but as a district and we spent a good half hour after that talking with area Realtors asking questions,” Berg said.
Realtors are encouraged to have clients call to tour any Farmington Public School.
When potential homeowners take tours of the schools, Berg said this becomes a “seeing is believing” experience for prospective people looking to move.
District Scorecard
District 192 teaching staff took part in staff development when school was not in session to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20.
Teaching staff across the district are in the beginning stages of developing the rubrics for the district’s Lifelong Learner goals in the district’s strategic plan.
“This is a scorecard on the other skills we think our students need to be able to create that successful future and that goes into that conversation we have had around that qualitative data, and what do we want our students to be able to demonstrate and what do we want to be able to see in our students?” Berg said.
“Those rubrics will give not only our teachers but our learners a kind of a progression to develop those skills and it will allow us to build those learning experiences,” Berg added.
Educators also took part in a second round of Quality Performance Assessment that was a four-part program that began in December and two more sessions are scheduled.
“This was really focused on performance assessment and moving away from those really static tests that we all grew up with that don’t really demand much cognitive load from our staff, and those go right along with our work around competencies,” Berg said.
Innovation Zones
Berg reported how he plans to talk about the district’s innovation zones during a meeting this week with Minnesota Sen. Carla Nelson, chair of the economic finance policy committee.
“We are going to talk Innovation Zones and I have talked a couple times with the board about our priorities, not only that we have from our stance as administrators, but also AMSD (Association of Metropolitan School Districts) and the new Innovation Zone bill as one that could help us and other districts that look at learning differently, honoring and trying to pull the strings of each kiddo,” Berg said, adding he will report back to the board at the February meeting.
