The Lakeville Area School District approved a 5.26% increase in its payable 2022 tax levy during its Dec. 14 regular meeting, which was fueled enrollment growth and the building projects to accommodate more students.
The levy is estimated to increase the school portion of taxes for a Lakeville property valued at $250,000 from $1,367 in 2021 to $1,437 in 2022, and for a property valued at $375,000 from $2,114 in 2021 to $2,219 in 2022.
Much of the district’s funding and formula for setting the annual tax levy are based on average daily membership (ADM) enrollment units.
District 194 is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with about 200 more students than last year.
At the end of the 2019-20 school year, the district’s enrollment was 11,075. It was 11,290 for 2020-21, according to the district. The projected 2021-22 enrollment was 11,520.
Those counts have a direct effect on many of the revenue funds, including those for Referendum, Local Option Revenue and Equity.
Also adding to the levy were inflationary changes in voter-approved operating levy and an increase in the lease levy to construct building additions to accommodate increasing enrollment.
The total payable 2022 levy is $62.89 million, compared to 2021’s $59.756 million, which was $183,954 less than what the district levied in 2020.
The payable 2021 levy was the first year that a levy amount had been less than the previous year since 2017. The levy in 2017 was about $43 million.
The district recently completed additions at Lake Marion, Christina Huddleston, JFK and Eastview elementary schools.
Those additions are being funded by lease levy, which is projected to increase from $1.77 million to $2.72 million in 2022. Lease levy can be used by school districts to build additions of less than 20% of the original structure.
The latter three additions create space for 364 students.
The 2019-20 school year the district had 250 unaccommodated students based on its current classroom capacity at the elementary levels.
That deficit was projected to grow to 325 students by this school year, despite the addition at Lake Marion Elementary and changing Impact Academy from a whole-school program to an option at Orchard Lake, allowing for more enrollment at the school.
The Long Term Facilities Maintenance budget was slated to increase from $1.96 million to $5.54 million in fiscal year 2022 to address building and capital needs throughout the district.
In the 2021-22 budget, which was set earlier this year, staffing levels were projected to drop by a total of 7.37 full-time equivalents when compared with the 2020-21 budget. Most of that reduction was accounted for with the reduction in the need for the online learning in Link12. That staffing level was projected to be reduced from 62.5 to 22.80 FTE.
To match the enrollment gains at the different schools, the 2021-22 staffing levels called for 17.81 additional full-time equivalent staff members at elementary schools, 4.29 FTE in the middle schools and 3.59 FTE in the high schools.
A net total of 6.62 FTE were added across all support departments with gains primarily in the special education and student services, and building and grounds.
General fund salaries and wages was budgeted to increase $650,756 in the fiscal year 2022 budget to $89.9 million, while benefits were budgeted to increase $410,675 to $38.51 million.
Last year’s budget included no reductions in programs or positions, as the district had to spend down some of its general fund balance to cover a deficit.
Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren said one of the challenges of setting the annual budget is that since 2002-03, state General Education Revenue formula has not kept pace with inflation.
He said that for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the formula increases were approved at 2.45% or $161 and 2% or $135.
Holmgren said the per-pupil allowance for 2022-23 of $6,863 would need to increase by another $598 (8.7%) to have kept pace with inflation since 2002-03.
More information about the budget is at isd194.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
