It’s reviewing if operating levy is needed
Superintendent Jason Berg said the district will be covering a budget deficit this year with reserve funds during the annual joint session between the School Board and City Council.
That deficit was reduced after the Legislature increased the per pupil funding formula this year.
The financial forecast includes 2.45% increase in the per pupil funding formula for 2021-22, which means District 192 will receive $1.2 million in additional state revenue for 2020-22. In the next biennium, a 2% percent increase will result in an additional $1 million.
“We are super grateful for this financing from the state,” he said.
Originally, District 192 was projecting a $4 million budget deficit for the upcoming school year, but the funding formula increase reduced that by $1.2 million.
“Still, we will have a deficit of $2.8 million that we need to reduce,” Berg said.
The district already cut $700,000 throughout the district, Berg explained.
“We are fortunate we have some money set aside in the fund balance and in an assigned fund balance and some of the federal dollars to offset this,” he said.
But the district is still dealing with a shortage in funding of state and federal funding for special education and English language learners.
“These are things we need to do and we should do for our learners that cost additional money beyond from what we get from state and federal government,” Berg said.
In 2019, the district had to pay $7.2 million and $500,000 from its general fund to support special education and EL services, respectively, according to Berg.
He said if the federal government took care of their part of that funding, that $7.2 million could be used to cut class size down significantly.
“You can see that is a pretty big drain on budgets,” Berg said.
Student enrollment
In the past 15 months since the pandemic changed how learning took place, Berg said the district has witnessed a decline in student enrollment.
“Some families made choices about their family needs and what was best for their learners,” Berg said.
District 192 is down about 212 students compared to the previous year.
“When it comes to funding, the number of kids you have in your district is what drives that funding and that is a significant drop and it has kind of driven some of the budget things we are dealing with this year,” Berg added.
The current uncertainties make budgeting a challenge.
“It doesn’t take much to see all the houses going up and all the inflatable pools to guess that maybe it might be coming back up, and we want to keep everything as level as possible for this year,” Berg said.
Berg thanked residents for an operating levy approval in 2015 of about $735 per learner, which has increased by a small inflationary factor since that time. That levy expires in 2025.
“Our goal when we would go out voters again was to go a full 10 years, and until the last 18 months we were sure we were going to make it,” Berg said, but they will need to see how this school year goes.
“The latest we would want to go out is 2024 because if it doesn’t pass and it goes away, then we are in serious trouble,” Berg said.
If a voter referendum failed in 2024, the district could return to voters to ask for approval for funding in 2025.
Even with an additional $735 per learner, the district would need to endure drastic cuts.
