Administrators awaiting legislative direction
Farmington School District Superintendent Jason Berg said it was challenging for staff and the School Board to make the recently announced $2.4 million cuts for the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Berg said the cuts were all hard decisions although it was much better news since last year District 192 was projecting a $7 million deficit in FY 2024.
“We are a lean running district and we really don’t have a lot of other stuff and we have had reductions back to 2007, 2011 and 2015,” Berg said.
In making the cuts, the School Board prioritized supporting classes and lower grades at the five elementary schools.
“This was not a fun exercise for administrators because better than me or my team that were there, they know and can see what the potential impact of each of these things,” he said.
In evaluating the cuts, they asked: “What is lesser of the evils and all of these are evils but what is the lesser of them?” Berg said. “This is our best attempt at that.”
Berg said the district could get a boost if state education funding is increased during the 2023 legislative session.
“They set aside $2.2 billion in additional spending for K-12 education,” he said.
“We were hoping that the House and Senate would release their spending bills today so we can get an idea of where they are going to allocate those things that would give us a better idea,” Berg said.
Two and a half months ago, the district administrative team identified $5 million in potential reductions at the direction of the School Board.
Berg said this was not easy work to do. The former finance committee worked on that prior to last December’s board meeting.
“We kind of identified buckets waiting to see what happened with the Legislature and we formed a balanced budget off what we know now,” Berg said.
The board can come back in a couple months and talk about possible revisions, keeping in mind statutory and contract guidelines, Berg added.
The budget used a conservative model, Berg said, with a 4.63% internal inflationary factor.
As part of the parameters, he said the district reinstated the building and program capital budget to 2021 levels. The budget calls for adding two multilingual teachers, although Berg said it will probably will not be enough to meet the multilingual student population.
Berg said “I will be honest with you, there are still a lot of unknowns with what is going on in the Legislature, and there is good news around potential funding but there are also some scary things that we are hoping to follow now that the target is right there, but there is a potential there could be some unfunded mandates or ones that give you a one or two-year kicker to get things going and their funding goes away.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
