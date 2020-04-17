At the April 14 special Farmington Area School Board meeting, the board interviewed three candidates and determined that Jason Berg was the lone finalist for District 192 superintendent.
The board met today to offer the position to Berg pending contract negotiations.
The School Board received highly positive feedback from staff and community members regarding Berg’s interview, according to a press release from the district.
During discussion following the interviews, board members expressed that they approved of how Berg handled his time as interim superintendent, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic and the move to online curriculum for all teachers and students starting March 30.
The district said that as a group they expressed great confidence in his leadership abilities and commitment to the values of the District 192 community.
“We are fortunate that we had a great pool of candidates interested in the superintendent position in Farmington. We had clearly defined characteristics outlined during this process in order to find the best fit for Farmington. After conducting our interviews there was a single individual that stood out from the rest, and that was Jason Berg,” said Jacilyn Doyle, School Board chair.
Berg is the district’s executive director of educational services and took over as interim superintendent after the retirement of Jay Haugen in November after serving in the position since June 2011.
Berg joined the district as a math teacher and varsity boys basketball coach in 1993.
After holding a variety of jobs both in and out of the district, including as a basketball coach for Luther College and an elementary school principal in Owatonna, he became a Farmington High School assistant principal in 2012 and principal in 2014.
He has spent nearly 20 years with District 192.
