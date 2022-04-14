Farmington School Board decided to fill the soon-to-be vacant school board seat by an application, interview and appointment process at its April 11 work session.
The board will accept applications from April 14-20 from residents who live in District 192 boundaries who are interested in serving on the Board of Education for the remaining term through Dec. 31, 2022 until a successor is elected in the Nov. 8 election.
Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, be eligible to vote, have been a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and have not been convicted of an offense for which registration is required under MN Stat. Section 243.166.
Applications will be available at the District Office, 20655 Flagstaff Ave., Farmington, or can be downloaded from the district website at www.farmington.k12.mn.us beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 14t.
The deadline to submit application packets is 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
The Board of Education will review applications and select applicants to be interviewed at the April 25 special meeting.
Interviews will be conducted and are open to the public on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Once an appointment decision has been made, the appointment will be effective on the 31st day following the Board of Education’s resolution making the appointment.
For questions regarding the application process, please contact Lori Jensen, executive assistant to the superintendent and Board of Education at (651) 463-5013 or ljensen@farmington.k12.mn.us.
